Woolworths has been hit by a major shareholder revolt after more than 84% of votes cast at its annual general meeting opposed the retailer's remuneration report. The massive pushback, driven largely by discontent over R20m in retention and transition awards for former group chief executive Roy Bagattini, has triggered stricter new statutory obligations for the company's remuneration committee.
Under newly enacted provisions of the Companies Act, non-executive directors on the committee must now stand for re-election to the committee at next year's AGM and formally account for how they addressed shareholder objections. The vote marks one of the first high-profile tests of South Africa's upgraded corporate governance framework.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- At the latest annual general meeting, 84.03% of shareholder votes were cast against Woolworths’ remuneration report, while the forward-looking remuneration policy passed with 64.38% support.
- Shareholder opposition focused largely on two R10m once-off restricted-share awards granted to former CEO Roy Bagattini to secure a smooth leadership handover.
- Under sections 30A and 30B of the Companies Act, the failed vote legally compels non-executive remuneration committee members to stand for re-election to the committee next year.
- The board has invited written shareholder feedback by 30 November, warning that a second consecutive rejection could bar members from the remuneration committee for two years.