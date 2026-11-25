Woolworths has been hit by a major shareholder revolt after more than 84% of votes cast at its annual general meeting opposed the retailer's remuneration report. The massive pushback, driven largely by discontent over R20m in retention and transition awards for former group chief executive Roy Bagattini, has triggered stricter new statutory obligations for the company's remuneration committee.

Under newly enacted provisions of the Companies Act, non-executive directors on the committee must now stand for re-election to the committee at next year's AGM and formally account for how they addressed shareholder objections. The vote marks one of the first high-profile tests of South Africa's upgraded corporate governance framework.