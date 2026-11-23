The Labour Appeal Court of South Africa has set aside a Labour Court order that mandated the appointment of a senior government employee who hid his business directorships. Overturning the previous ruling, the court reaffirmed that state departments have the right to disqualify candidates who breach statutory financial disclosure obligations.

The judgment underscores the critical need for integrity and accountability within the public service, establishing that non-disclosure of material financial interests can amount to fraudulent misrepresentation during senior recruitment processes.