KAL Group, formerly known as Kaap Agri, has delivered double-digit revenue growth and lifted its dividend by nearly 29% for the year to September. However, the retailer's robust financial performance was heavily driven by once-off gains from record fuel prices that are simultaneously squeezing its farming and retail customers.

While fuel volumes rose modestly across the group, management warned that sustained high fuel prices, elevated interest rates, and dry conditions in the agricultural sector are increasingly constraining consumer demand and weighing on farmer margins.