KAL Group, formerly known as Kaap Agri, has delivered double-digit revenue growth and lifted its dividend by nearly 29% for the year to September. However, the retailer's robust financial performance was heavily driven by once-off gains from record fuel prices that are simultaneously squeezing its farming and retail customers.
While fuel volumes rose modestly across the group, management warned that sustained high fuel prices, elevated interest rates, and dry conditions in the agricultural sector are increasingly constraining consumer demand and weighing on farmer margins.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- Revenue climbed 11.7% to R22.7bn, while recurring headline earnings per share rose 12.9% to 705.28c.
- Excluding once-off fuel gains and disposals, recurring headline earnings grew by a more modest 6.6%.
- Fuel division PEG saw fuel-price gains surge to R55.5m, helping drive total group fuel volumes up 3.2% to 608.2-million litres.
- Agrimark delivered solid revenue and profit growth, but lower wheat yields and rising input costs continue to strain farmers.
- The group reduced its debt-to-equity ratio from 38.1% to 29% and raised its total dividend by 28.6% to 270c per share.