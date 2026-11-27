Following the 2026 local government elections, the African National Congress in the Chris Hani district has announced plans to stabilise municipal coalitions and prioritise community service delivery. Despite remaining the largest party across the district, the ANC lost outright majorities in key areas such as Inxuba Yethemba and Enoch Mgijima, necessitating negotiations with smaller political parties to govern.
Daily Dispatch
Subscriber access
There’s more to this story.
Sign in to continue reading. This article is reserved for subscribers. New here? Create an account to get started.