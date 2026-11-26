"The men who passed through social work classrooms and practice went on to shape our theatre, liberation struggles and social consciousness. It is time to reclaim their place in the profession's history."
I recently discovered something about Gibson Kente that made me reconsider how we tell the history of social work in South Africa. The man celebrated as the father of black township theatre had studied social work.
Before his musicals became a powerful expression of township life, before he nurtured generations of performers, and before his name became synonymous with South African theatre, Kente had attended the Jan H Hofmeyr School of Social Work in Johannesburg.
He studied there between 1955 and 1957 before abandoning his studies for a career in the performing arts.
It is a remarkable detail. But it becomes even more remarkable when we begin looking at other men who passed through social work education and practice.
What emerges is a history that deserves far greater attention.
These were men who built community institutions, challenged apartheid, created literature, developed influential ideas about social justice and carried African liberation struggles beyond our borders.
Some qualified and practised as social workers. Others studied the discipline before pursuing different careers.
Their journeys were not identical, but together they invite us to reconsider the contribution of social work to the making of modern South Africa.
In 1941, the Jan H Hofmeyr School of Social Work opened in Johannesburg.
At a time when black South Africans faced severe restrictions on educational and professional opportunities, the institution offered training in a field concerned with human welfare and social conditions. Its history was complicated.
As social work historian Linda Smith reminds us, the development of the profession in South Africa was entangled with colonialism, racial segregation and competing ideas about social reform and social control.
Yet institutions operating within these contradictions also produced people who challenged the societies that constrained them.
Kente was one of them.
His plays brought township experiences onto stages that had long excluded black voices. Through theatre, he explored poverty, violence, inequality, family relationships and political struggle.
The man who once studied social work did not become a conventional practitioner. Instead, he helped create a cultural space in which communities could recognise, question and express their lived realities.
He was not alone.
Sol “Solrah” Rachilo, who died in August 2026 at the age of 97, also trained at the Jan Hofmeyr School. He went on to become an actor, playwright, poet and mentor.
His artistic career included work with Athol Fugard, while his writing preserved memories of the 1976 Soweto uprising.
Here were two men whose social work education intersected with careers devoted to storytelling, cultural expression and the preservation of community memory.
Their experiences raise an important question — must we define social work's contribution only through the formal occupation, or should we also examine the wider intellectual and social influence of its education?
The forgotten institution-builders
Consider Job Richard Rathebe, born in 1897.
Rathebe was a teacher, entrepreneur and community leader who later obtained a social work diploma in the United States.
In 1932, he established Safrica, a pioneering black-owned funeral business.
During World War Two, he supported war orphans, widows and the dependants of soldiers. He was also associated with the development of black social work education in Johannesburg.
His community leadership extended into resistance against forced removals.
In 1959, he successfully obtained a court order temporarily halting his family's eviction from Sophiatown, although the apartheid government subsequently changed the law.
Rathebe's life reminds us that social work has never been confined to counselling individuals. It can encompass institution-building, collective welfare, community advocacy and the defence of people's rights.
In 2005, he was posthumously awarded the Order of the Baobab in Gold.
Yet how often do we encounter his name when discussing the history of the social work profession?
From social worker to liberation leader
The life of Mfanasekaya Pearce Linda Gqobose offers another important example.
Born in the Eastern Cape in 1917, Gqobose qualified as a social worker and worked for the National Council for the Blind. He subsequently worked in social research and municipal administration.
His political journey took him through the ANC Youth League and into the Pan Africanist Congress, where he became involved in resistance to apartheid.
He was awarded the Order of Luthuli in Silver in 2007 for his contribution to the liberation struggle.
Gqobose's biography complicates the idea that social work and political action occupy entirely separate spheres.
His professional life and political commitments formed different chapters of a much larger story about race, citizenship, exclusion and freedom.
Professor Adam Small is celebrated as one of South Africa's important poets, playwrights and intellectuals.
His contributions to Afrikaans and Kaaps literature challenged cultural exclusion and gave expression to the lives of marginalised communities.
But Small also studied social work through the Unisa, led the Foundation for Community Work and became head of the department of social work at the University of the Western Cape.
His life brought literature, philosophy, community development and professional education into conversation.
Small demonstrates that the social work tradition also belongs within the intellectual and cultural history of the country, not only within the history of its welfare institutions.
The story extends beyond South Africa.
Joshua Nkomo, the Zimbabwean liberation leader who later became vice-president of Zimbabwe, trained at the Jan Hofmeyr School of Social Work and worked as a social worker before his rise through trade unionism and nationalist politics.
Eduardo Mondlane, who became the founding president of Mozambique's Frelimo liberation movement, also studied at the institution in 1948. His subsequent intellectual and political journey took him into anthropology and African liberation politics.
Neither man's achievements can be reduced to his social work education.
Nevertheless, these connections remind us that the history of South African social work education is also part of a wider southern African history.
The institution's reach extended beyond the country's borders, contributing to the formation of people who later participated in the transformation of the region.
Not every influential social worker left the profession.
James Midgley, the South African-trained academic who died in June 2026, became internationally recognised for his contribution to social development theory.
Having trained in social work at the University of Cape Town, he later held senior academic positions internationally, including at the University of California, Berkeley.
His scholarship challenged narrow approaches to welfare and argued for stronger connections between social policy, economic development and human wellbeing.
John GI Clarke offers a different example. His work as a social worker and advocate has included support for mining-affected communities, particularly in Xolobeni in the Eastern Cape, and psychosocial support to whistleblowers confronting corruption.
In a younger generation, Zolani Metu, a qualified social worker recognised in the 2024 News24 Young Mandela awards, has worked at the intersection of mental health, counselling and public education.
These examples reveal that the profession's contribution is neither confined to its past nor restricted to a single form of practice.
Rethinking masculinity and the meaning of social work
There is a deeper question within these histories.
Social work is commonly associated with caring, nurturing and emotional support forms of labour that societies have traditionally assigned to women.
The profession's extraordinary female pioneers must remain central to its history. Their contributions cannot be diminished or displaced.
But the stories of these men challenge another assumption — that caring professions sit outside the historical construction of influential male leadership.
The men discussed here exercised influence in different ways. Some organised communities. Some shaped artistic expression. Others challenged political oppression or advanced new ideas about development and human dignity.
Their careers provide an opportunity to rethink masculinity beyond authority, dominance and economic power, and to recognise traditions of male leadership grounded in responsibility, solidarity and service.
Equally, we must avoid romanticising the profession.
South African social work has, itself, been shaped by unequal power relations, racial paternalism and state policies that frequently contradicted the values of social justice. Recovering these histories should involve critical examination rather than unquestioning celebration.
Perhaps what is needed now is a deliberate historical project.
Our schools of social work, professional associations, universities and social development institutions should begin documenting the men and women whose professional training or practice contributed to public life beyond conventional social services.
This requires historical archives, oral histories, biographies and honest accounts of the profession's complicated relationship with power.
It also requires us to tell young people entering social work that the profession offers more than a narrowly defined occupational identity.
Social workers can become researchers, writers, educators, cultural producers, policy thinkers and community advocates.
The profession's knowledge of human relationships, social structures and injustice has relevance wherever decisions about human wellbeing are made.
The point is not to claim that social work created every achievement of these remarkable people. That would diminish their individual talents and historical circumstances.
It is to recognise that social work education and practice formed part of their journeys — a part too easily forgotten.
Gibson Kente's remarkable career belongs to the history of South African theatre. But the story of the social work classroom he once entered belongs to another history as well.
It is time we started telling both.
Busisiwe Madikizela-Theu, senior lecturer in the department of social development professions at Nelson Mandela University.