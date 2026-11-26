"The men who passed through social work classrooms and practice went on to shape our theatre, liberation struggles and social consciousness. It is time to reclaim their place in the profession's history."

I recently discovered something about Gibson Kente that made me reconsider how we tell the history of social work in South Africa. The man celebrated as the father of black township theatre had studied social work.

Before his musicals became a powerful expression of township life, before he nurtured generations of performers, and before his name became synonymous with South African theatre, Kente had attended the Jan H Hofmeyr School of Social Work in Johannesburg.

He studied there between 1955 and 1957 before abandoning his studies for a career in the performing arts.

It is a remarkable detail. But it becomes even more remarkable when we begin looking at other men who passed through social work education and practice.

What emerges is a history that deserves far greater attention.

These were men who built community institutions, challenged apartheid, created literature, developed influential ideas about social justice and carried African liberation struggles beyond our borders.

Some qualified and practised as social workers. Others studied the discipline before pursuing different careers.

Their journeys were not identical, but together they invite us to reconsider the contribution of social work to the making of modern South Africa.

In 1941, the Jan H Hofmeyr School of Social Work opened in Johannesburg.

At a time when black South Africans faced severe restrictions on educational and professional opportunities, the institution offered training in a field concerned with human welfare and social conditions. Its history was complicated.

As social work historian Linda Smith reminds us, the development of the profession in South Africa was entangled with colonialism, racial segregation and competing ideas about social reform and social control.

Yet institutions operating within these contradictions also produced people who challenged the societies that constrained them.

Kente was one of them.

His plays brought township experiences onto stages that had long excluded black voices. Through theatre, he explored poverty, violence, inequality, family relationships and political struggle.

The man who once studied social work did not become a conventional practitioner. Instead, he helped create a cultural space in which communities could recognise, question and express their lived realities.

He was not alone.

Sol “Solrah” Rachilo, who died in August 2026 at the age of 97, also trained at the Jan Hofmeyr School. He went on to become an actor, playwright, poet and mentor.

His artistic career included work with Athol Fugard, while his writing preserved memories of the 1976 Soweto uprising.

Here were two men whose social work education intersected with careers devoted to storytelling, cultural expression and the preservation of community memory.

Their experiences raise an important question — must we define social work's contribution only through the formal occupation, or should we also examine the wider intellectual and social influence of its education?

The forgotten institution-builders

Consider Job Richard Rathebe, born in 1897.

Rathebe was a teacher, entrepreneur and community leader who later obtained a social work diploma in the United States.

In 1932, he established Safrica, a pioneering black-owned funeral business.

During World War Two, he supported war orphans, widows and the dependants of soldiers. He was also associated with the development of black social work education in Johannesburg.

His community leadership extended into resistance against forced removals.

In 1959, he successfully obtained a court order temporarily halting his family's eviction from Sophiatown, although the apartheid government subsequently changed the law.

Rathebe's life reminds us that social work has never been confined to counselling individuals. It can encompass institution-building, collective welfare, community advocacy and the defence of people's rights.

In 2005, he was posthumously awarded the Order of the Baobab in Gold.

Yet how often do we encounter his name when discussing the history of the social work profession?

From social worker to liberation leader

The life of Mfanasekaya Pearce Linda Gqobose offers another important example.

Born in the Eastern Cape in 1917, Gqobose qualified as a social worker and worked for the National Council for the Blind. He subsequently worked in social research and municipal administration.

His political journey took him through the ANC Youth League and into the Pan Africanist Congress, where he became involved in resistance to apartheid.

He was awarded the Order of Luthuli in Silver in 2007 for his contribution to the liberation struggle.

Gqobose's biography complicates the idea that social work and political action occupy entirely separate spheres.

His professional life and political commitments formed different chapters of a much larger story about race, citizenship, exclusion and freedom.