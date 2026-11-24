The ANC’s Tunyiswa Manxila-Nkamisa was re-elected mayor of Mnquma on Tuesday, defeating the SACP’s Andile Tyiwa by 18 votes at the first council meeting since the November 4 local government elections.

Manxila-Nkamisa will serve a second term after councillors voted at the Tiyo Soga building in Butterworth.

The ANC also secured the speakership, with former mayor Sithembiso Ncetezo defeating UDM nominee Zolani Tyandela by 39 votes to 22. Ncetezo served as mayor until 2021 and was the council’s chief whip in the previous term.

After her re-election, Manxila-Nkamisa appointed a mayoral committee that includes councillors from the ANC, Batho Pele Movement (BPM), EFF and African Transformation Movement (ATM).

The ANC’s Siphelele Mgcineni will head local economic development, while fellow party members Luxolo Mgandela and Zikhethele Mnqokoyi will oversee infrastructure development and corporate services respectively.