The leader of a centre-right party was elected mayor of South Africa's economic hub of Johannesburg on Friday following days of tense power-sharing negotiations since local government elections this month.

The November 4 polls confirmed a slump in support for the once-dominant ANC, which managed 30 percent of votes at a national level in its worst-ever electoral performance.

With no party winning outright in many municipalities, the results triggered fraught talks to forge multiparty coalitions with the new leadership of the flagship city of Johannesburg.

The council voted by 63 percent to give the job to 67-year-old businessman Herman Mashaba, leader of the ActionSA party, who has previously served as mayor of the city of about five million people.

Mashaba secured the position with the backing of the ANC and its splinter parties, the Economic Freedom Fighters and MK Party of former president Jacob Zuma, as well as smaller groups.

The outcome sidelined the liberal DA, which won 35 percent of votes for the city, compared to 20 percent for the ANC and just 16 percent for Mashaba's ActionSA.

DA leader Helen Zille, a 75-year-old political veteran who had been seen as a top contender for the mayoral job, won 36 percent of votes.

A similar coalition deal played out in Tshwane, which includes the capital, Pretoria, where ActionSA's Nasiphi Moya was re-elected mayor, beating a DA candidate.

The local elections dealt a heavy blow to the ANC, which lost ground in several major cities.

Though the ANC remained the largest group nationally, its support fell sharply in key urban centres, as voters turned against President Cyril Ramaphosa's party over corruption scandals and its failure to deliver basic public services.

Mashaba, who made his fortune selling hair products, served as Johannesburg mayor from 2016 to 2019 as a member of the DA, before parting ways with the party.

In an interview with AFP last month, he said Johannesburg's service delivery had collapsed, leaving residents questioning what they were paying for.

"Our refuse collection is so irregular, our streets have no lights," he said.

"I don't believe there is anyone who can turn around the city quicker than I would because I know what buttons to press to get the city working again."

Speaking to local broadcaster eNCA on Monday when she was among city councillors being sworn into office, Zille said the DA would use its position in opposition to hold the new administration accountable.

"If we are in opposition, we will expose every problem. We will reveal every corruption," she said.

"We will fight for every resident who is getting a raw deal. We are very good in opposition, and we will do it well."