The inaugural sitting of the Ingquza Hill council collapsed on Tuesday after ANC councillors failed to return from a break, leaving the result of the speaker election unannounced and the municipality without a new mayor.

Opposition party agents who observed the count said independent councillor Bongiwe Maqutywa beat the ANC’s Sibongile Vatsha, the outgoing speaker, by 33 votes to 31. They said a recount produced the same result.

The reported tally points to a split in the ANC, which holds 35 of the council’s 64 seats. If all 29 opposition councillors backed Maqutywa, she would still have needed four ANC votes to reach 33. The secret ballot makes it impossible to establish how individual councillors voted.

All 64 councillors attended the sitting at the New Lusikisiki Town Hall. The SACP, UDM and ATM nominated Maqutywa, while the ANC nominated Vatsha for another term. Objections delayed voting by about an hour. The ballot began at 1pm and ended shortly after 3pm.

Independent councillor Sandile Njovane, said the result had been handed to municipal manager Velile Makhedama when he called a 15-minute break. Fihlani said Makhedama later called a second break, after which all 35 ANC councillors failed to return to the chamber.

Njovanesaid Makhedama declared that the sitting no longer had a quorum. At least 33 councillors are needed for the council to proceed, and only 29 remained.

Njovane accused Makhedama of abusing his powers and said he should have announced the result as soon as he received it. He said the SACP believed the adjournments were intended to collapse the sitting and wanted Maqutywa formally declared the winner.

He said the SACP had backed Maqutywa after assessing her suitability for the position and had no coalition agreement with the ANC in the council.

EFF councillor Mvuyisi Vatulana said he was disappointed by the conduct of Makhedama and the ANC councillors.

“From the beginning the Municipal Manager was arrogant and called for adjournment,” he said.

Vatulana said opposition councillors returned to the chamber after the break, but the ANC caucus stayed away. He said all 64 councillors had cast valid ballots.

ATM councillor Simbonile Nkomonye described the collapse of the sitting as a disgrace. He said opposition councillors left without receiving the official result after the ANC failed to return following two adjournments.

Maqutywa said Makhedama, as the presiding officer, should have announced the result immediately after the count. She said councillors had sent a delegation to call him back. When he returned, he checked whether there was a quorum and adjourned the sitting again.

Asked whether the sitting had collapsed, Maqutywa said: “Yes. They collapsed it deliberately.”

She said the inaugural sitting had already been moved from November 19 and that further delays would hold up the work voters had elected councillors to do.

No date was given for the sitting to resume. The council still has to announce the speaker result, elect a mayor and chief whip, and choose its representatives to the district council.