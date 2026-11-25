The ANC has retained its hold on the Raymond Mhlaba Municipality for another five-year term, ushering in fresh leadership with Sinethemba Mjakuca elected as the new mayor. Alongside Mjakuca, former mayor Nomhle Beauty Sango takes on the role of council speaker, and Thobeka Mjo steps in as chief whip to complete the council’s reshuffled political troika.

While the ANC secured a workable majority of 26 seats in the 42-seat council, it faced notable opposition as its former alliance partner, the SACP, claimed four seats. Taking office amid serious fiscal strain, Mayor Mjakuca has pledged to focus on clean audits, improved revenue collection, and harnessing local agriculture to curb high unemployment.