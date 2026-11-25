The ANC has retained its hold on the Raymond Mhlaba Municipality for another five-year term, ushering in fresh leadership with Sinethemba Mjakuca elected as the new mayor. Alongside Mjakuca, former mayor Nomhle Beauty Sango takes on the role of council speaker, and Thobeka Mjo steps in as chief whip to complete the council’s reshuffled political troika.
While the ANC secured a workable majority of 26 seats in the 42-seat council, it faced notable opposition as its former alliance partner, the SACP, claimed four seats. Taking office amid serious fiscal strain, Mayor Mjakuca has pledged to focus on clean audits, improved revenue collection, and harnessing local agriculture to curb high unemployment.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- Sinethemba Mjakuca was sworn in as the new mayor of Raymond Mhlaba Municipality, alongside speaker Nomhle Beauty Sango and chief whip Thobeka Mjo.
- The ANC retained control with 26 seats in the 42-seat council, though the SACP claimed four seats and an independent Fort Hare student secured a ward victory.
- Mayor Mjakuca identified ongoing financial oversight, regular internal auditing, and better paper trails as key strategies to eliminate qualified audit outcomes.
- Addressing over R1bn in uncollected debt stands as a priority, complicated by high local unemployment and many households qualifying as indigent.
- The new leadership plans to spur job creation by investing in the local agricultural sector, particularly citrus farming.
- In neighbouring Mbhashe Municipality, Babalwa Majavu was elected mayor after securing 38 votes to defeat Nkosinathi Ndlodaka.