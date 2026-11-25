Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams has appointed a senior departmental director to preside over the first meeting of the new Port St Johns council on Thursday.

The intervention comes amid a legal battle between the provincial government and the municipality over the appointment of Mandisi Ngxekana as acting municipal manager — a position Cogta says he is not qualified to hold.

The MEC’s spokesperson, Pheello Oliphant, confirmed on Tuesday that Williams had designated Cogta director Mawethu Pinyana, based in Bhisho, to convene the council’s first meeting because the municipality currently has no municipal manager.

“Mandisi Ngxekana was installed by the Port St Johns Municipality as acting municipal manager contrary to the law and the MEC challenged his appointment through the court and iced the appointment,” Oliphant said.

“So in terms of Section 29[2] of the Local Government Municipal Structures Act 117 of 1998, the MEC has designated Mawethu Pinyana, the director from Cogta in Bhisho, to call the first meeting of the new municipal council of Port St Johns municipality.

“This is because the municipality does not have a municipal manager.”

Under Section 36(3) of the Municipal Structures Act, Pinyana will also preside over the election of the new speaker.

“Once the speaker has been duly elected, the new speaker will take over the chairship and preside over the meeting and ensure the smooth election of the mayor and chief whip of council,” Oliphant said.

The move places a Cogta official at the centre of the council’s first sitting as the municipality faces scrutiny over its administration and leadership.

Williams reportedly selected Pinyana because of his experience in municipal management and his senior position in the department.

In 2021, Pinyana was appointed acting municipal manager at neighbouring Ingquza Hill Local Municipality after the council asked Cogta to second an official to the post until a permanent appointment was made.

He previously served as municipal manager at the Ntabankulu Local Municipality in the Alfred Nzo district from 2002 to 2007, and as an intergovernmental relations manager in the office of the Eastern Cape premier.

Oliphant told the Daily Dispatch last week that while municipalities were independent spheres of government, appointing someone who does not meet the requirements for the acting municipal manager position amounts to a breach of the law.

The dispute is not the first time the Port St Johns municipality has faced a legal challenge over a senior appointment.

In 2012, DA councillor Mbongeni Kotana successfully challenged the council’s decision to appoint Ncedile Jakuja as municipal manager on a salary of R100,000 a month.

Williams has contended that Ngxekana does not have the required five years’ experience in senior municipal management.

On Tuesday, Oliphant said the court would decide the case against Ngxekana, including whether he should repay the salary the municipality had paid him.

The municipality could not be reached for comment by the time of publication on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, MKP acting spokesperson in Port St Johns, Sam Wilson, said the municipality was beset with challenges, including corruption.

He alleged that nepotism was rife and that some politicians were using public resources to pursue personal battles.

“We welcome this intervention [of sending Pinyana] from the MEC. Development has come to a standstill in Port St Johns.”

Wilson said the town needed an experienced mayor and welcomed reports that former mayor Nomvuzo Mlombile-Cingo was likely to be elected to the position on Thursday.

Mlombile-Cingo joined the OR Tambo district municipality as chief whip after the 2021 local government elections.

She is reportedly among the front-runners for the mayoral position, alongside former mayor Cebisa Mazuza, who was removed by the council on the eve of the recent local government elections.

Wilson credited Mlombile-Cingo with initiating development projects that he believed could have transformed one of the most underdeveloped municipalities along the Wild Coast.

He said many had stalled after she left to join the district council.

“We have seen Mama Mlombile-Cingo pushing development despite resistance from some sections,” he said.

“We clapped when we heard she might be returning to the Port St Johns municipal council as mayor again."