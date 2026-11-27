Nonkosi Pepping was re-elected as Ingquza Hill municipality mayor during a tense meeting on Thursday while former Port St Johns mayor Nomvuzo Mlombile-Cingo returned to her position after serving in the OR Tambo district municipality council during the previous term.

On Monday, a meeting of the Ingquza Hill municipality council to elect a new mayor and swear in councillors was adjourned to Thursday, reportedly after the surprise election of independent councillor Bongiwe Maqhutywa as speaker.

Maqhutywa received 33 votes, edging out former speaker Sibongile Vatsha (31).

In Port St Johns, Mlombile-Cingo warned councillors after her election not to do things that would bring shame on the municipality.

"Anyone who has married and then left their marital home to return home, at least you have to show that you are back now.

"I am that woman who had left but now has returned because of my children, who are all of us [in Port St Johns].

"Only unity will help take us far,” she said.

Simthembile Sicoto of the ANC retained the position of speaker after securing 30 votes to SACP councillor Yolisa Gebuza's 11.

In the race for chief whip, former mayor Nelson Nontlevu secured 27 votes to the 15 of the EFF’s Lindelani Maqhajini.

Nontlevu had been elected as mayor 14 days before the November 4 local government elections after the removal of Cebisa Mazuza.

The troubled local authority was reportedly at loggerheads with the Eastern Cape provincial government over its decision to appoint an unqualified acting municipal manager, leading co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams to institute legal proceedings against it.

On Wednesday, Zoliswa Madyibi was elected as only the second woman to head the Mthatha-based King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality council.

She succeeded Nkosi Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo, who had replaced Nyaniso Nelani in June after he tendered his resignation amid accusations of fraud involving municipal funds.

Meanwhile in the Kumkani Mhlontlo municipality, former speaker Eddie Pula was confirmed as the new mayor this week, taking over from Mbulelo Jara.

The Nyandeni municipality celebrated the return of Viwe Ndamase, who was re-elected as mayor.

In Matatiele, former Alfred Nzo district deputy mayor Nomasomi Mshuqwana was sworn in as the new mayor, replacing Patrick Stuurman.

Before joining the district municipality, Mshuqwana had served as mayor of Matatiele.

Former Mbhashe municipality speaker Babalwa Majavu was elected as the new mayor this week, succeeding Dr Samkelo Janda, who had held the reins for the past 10 years.

An elated Majavu said she had received a text message from her predecessor congratulating her and advising her to keep up the good work done by the outgoing council.

She thanked councillors for putting their faith in her, saying, “what is important is that the people of Mbhashe voted for us so that we can deliver services to them”.

“Dr Janda sent me a text to always treat people with respect and for us not to change the way we have always worked in council in Mbhashe,” Majavu said.

“I am proud to say in 10 years of unbroken service, we have never had any fallout.

"This means we are on the right path towards clean governance because if we have a government where there is chaos, we will not gain anything from that.”

In the Senqu local municipality, Fezeka Ntlemeza was elected as mayor earlier this week.

Daily Dispatch