Thembelani Mashalaba, of the African Transformation Movement (ATM), has been elected as the new speaker of the King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) local municipality.

Mashalaba was elected during the inaugural sitting of the new council at the Mthatha Town Hall on Wednesday.

He secured 48 votes against 24 votes for the opposing candidate Dr Nomonde Ndyalvan, from the SACP, out of 73 voting councillors.

There was one spoilt ballot paper.

His election confirms a new coalition arrangement in KSD after the ANC lost its outright majority in the November 4 local government elections.

The ANC won 31 of the council's 73 seats, six short of a majority.

Mashalaba was nominated by Ncedo Kolani, while Ndyalvan was nominated by UDM councillor Mphiwe Mrwebi, supported by Zukile Luyenge.

Late on Tuesday, the ANC, African Independent Congress (AIC), ATM, EFF and PAC confirmed they had agreed to work together to form a coalition government in KSD, relegating the UDM to the opposition benches.

In his first address as speaker, Mashalaba thanked councillors for conducting the session in a dignified manner.

"I do not take this responsibility for granted," he said.

"For me it is an enormous task that demands responsibility, integrity and good conduct.

"And I can assure you that throughout this term, these three values will flow in this council."

He urged councillors to work as a team, not for themselves, but for the people of KSD.

"The people of KSD are represented by each one of us. And they expect a lot from us in terms of good, visible service delivery," he said.

"Now that we have been elected, the promises must come to fruition.

"The tree has been planted. The fruit now is ripe. It must go to the people.

"And we are the ones to carry the wheelbarrow and take the fruits to the people."



