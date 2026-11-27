The Eastern Cape High Court has dismissed a contempt of court application against ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane and other senior party leaders over the party’s handling of its postponed provincial conference.

The application was brought by ANC members Lwazi Rotya, Sinethemba Mpande and Nompumelelo Mzothwa, who wanted the leaders jailed for allegedly undermining an interim court order prohibiting the party from proceeding with the conference.

Acting judge Babalo Metu granted the interdict in March, halting the highly contested conference pending the resolution of internal disputes over branch processes and verification reports.

The order expressly prohibited the ANC from holding the conference between March 26 and 29.

On Thursday, a full bench comprising judge Murray John Lowe, with judges Bantubonke Tokota, the Eastern Cape acting judge president, and Fatima Dawood agreeing, dismissed the contempt application.

The respondents included Mbalula, Mabuyane, ANC NEC convenor of deployees to the Eastern Cape, Mmamoloko Kubayi, and eight other party leaders.

In his judgment, Lowe accepted that conference registration continued after Metu’s order and that the conference was only formally abandoned on March 28 2026.

However, he found that no meetings were held, no decisions or resolutions were taken and no substantive conference business was conducted.

The judge said the interdict prohibited the conference from being held in the sense of proceeding with the meetings and business required by the ANC constitution.

The fact that registration continued, and that the conference was not immediately formally abandoned, did not in itself mean the conference had been held in defiance of the order.

Lowe also found that the applicants had failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the respondents had scandalised the court or deliberately acted in contempt of its order.

He said the respondents had placed evidence before the court addressing whether their conduct was wilful and in bad faith.

The applicants had failed to establish those requirements, which are necessary for a contempt finding.

ANC provincial spokesperson Yanga Zicina said the party felt vindicated by the ruling.

He said the ANC had consistently maintained that it had not convened an elective conference in defiance of the court order.

No accreditation, presentation or adoption of reports and policies, or voting for new leadership had taken place.

The steps taken by the party were intended to manage delegates who had already arrived while it pursued legal remedies.

Zicina said the judgment confirmed the ANC’s position and criticised the applicants for using the courts to pursue internal political disputes.

"The judgment confirms what the ANC has said from the beginning.

"It has exposed the opportunistic elements of people who abuse the courts for ulterior, selfish and nefarious motives, rather than using the democratic platforms of the organisation to raise their concerns.

"Applicants are becoming vexatious litigants who repeatedly launch baseless lawsuits to unnecessarily harass the ANC.

"The amounts of monies invested in these frivolous litigations can only be imagined, so are their sources.

"The ANC remains a democratic organisation that is governed by its constitution, rules and processes," he said.

He said courts should not be used as substitutes for the party’s internal democratic processes and that members unhappy with organisational decisions should use the mechanisms provided for in the ANC constitution.

Zicina said the Eastern Cape ANC should now prepare, within the law and its own organisational processes, for its 10th provincial conference to renew its mandate and elect new leadership.

He called on members to respect the judgment and the party’s constitution, close ranks and focus on rebuilding the organisation, serving Eastern Cape residents and constituting local government councils.

"The ANC Eastern Cape will continue to act lawfully, transparently, and in the best interests of its members and the people of SA," he said.

When contacted by the Dispatch, Rotya said he had not yet seen the judgment and would study it before commenting.

Daily Dispatch



