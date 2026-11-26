ANC councillor Zoliswa Madyibi has become only the second woman to lead King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality (KSD), pledging to make service delivery the priority of a new coalition council.

The popular struggle chant wathint’abafazi wathint’imbokodo (you strike a woman, you strike a rock) rang through the Mthatha Town Hall on Wednesday as Madyibi was sworn in as mayor, after her election with 44 of the 73 councillors’ votes.

She succeeds Nyaniso Nelani, who resigned in July amid fraud charges relating to the alleged misuse of municipal funds.

The first woman to lead KSD was Nonkoliso Ngqongwa, who served as mayor from 2011 to 2016.

Madyibi defeated UDM mayoral candidate Mhlekazi Mkatini in a secret ballot.

The ATM’s Thembelani Mashalaba was elected council speaker with 48 votes against SACP councillor Nomonde Dyalvan’s 24, while ANC councillor Asavela Noah-Ntaka became chief whip, defeating Phikolomzi Adonis, of Phakama Eastern Cape, by 44 votes to 27.

Speaking after her election, Madyibi said her appointment should encourage women to take up leadership positions traditionally dominated by men.

“Being a mayor is not always supposed to be a male thing.

"This [my election] gives us a chance to be able to stand on our own without having to be second-guessed.

"It shows that you do not necessarily need to be a man to be entrusted with leadership.”

KSD is among a string of Eastern Cape municipalities where the ANC lost its outright majority in the November 4 local government elections, resulting in the implementation of coalition arrangements.

Madyibi said residents expected the new council to address persistent service delivery problems, particularly water shortages, poor roads and electricity supply disruptions.

“Even if we are a coalition council, we have the same understanding and the same goals.

"[We have to listen to the people] so that they can trust this council,” she said.