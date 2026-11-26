ANC councillor Zoliswa Madyibi has become only the second woman to lead King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality (KSD), pledging to make service delivery the priority of a new coalition council.
The popular struggle chant wathint’abafazi wathint’imbokodo (you strike a woman, you strike a rock) rang through the Mthatha Town Hall on Wednesday as Madyibi was sworn in as mayor, after her election with 44 of the 73 councillors’ votes.
She succeeds Nyaniso Nelani, who resigned in July amid fraud charges relating to the alleged misuse of municipal funds.
The first woman to lead KSD was Nonkoliso Ngqongwa, who served as mayor from 2011 to 2016.
Madyibi defeated UDM mayoral candidate Mhlekazi Mkatini in a secret ballot.
The ATM’s Thembelani Mashalaba was elected council speaker with 48 votes against SACP councillor Nomonde Dyalvan’s 24, while ANC councillor Asavela Noah-Ntaka became chief whip, defeating Phikolomzi Adonis, of Phakama Eastern Cape, by 44 votes to 27.
Speaking after her election, Madyibi said her appointment should encourage women to take up leadership positions traditionally dominated by men.
“Being a mayor is not always supposed to be a male thing.
"This [my election] gives us a chance to be able to stand on our own without having to be second-guessed.
"It shows that you do not necessarily need to be a man to be entrusted with leadership.”
KSD is among a string of Eastern Cape municipalities where the ANC lost its outright majority in the November 4 local government elections, resulting in the implementation of coalition arrangements.
Madyibi said residents expected the new council to address persistent service delivery problems, particularly water shortages, poor roads and electricity supply disruptions.
“Even if we are a coalition council, we have the same understanding and the same goals.
"[We have to listen to the people] so that they can trust this council,” she said.
She said the new leadership first needed to engage the administration and assess the municipality’s finances before determining its priorities.
Local economic development strategies were already in place, she said, but needed to be implemented.
“We have to listen to the people. We are not a council that has been elected to serve our own needs, but we are there to serve the needs of the people.
"We have been given a mandate by our communities [through their votes] and we need to do our best to fulfil that mandate,” she said.
The council also appointed its portfolio committee heads.
The EFF’s Ncedo Kolanisi will oversee public safety, while ATM councillor Sinalo Mbi will head budget and treasury.
ANC councillor Bongani Mlanjeni was appointed to lead local economic development, and Nyameko Nyakombi will head community services.
African Independent Congress councillor Sibamba-Ngazibini Mgolombane will oversee intergovernmental relations, while PAC councillor Sandla Goqwana takes over the human settlements portfolio.
ANC councillor Makhosandile Majeke will lead infrastructure, EFF councillor Zuko Mgquba will oversee the special programmes unit and Lutho Stoyile, a former chief of staff in the mayor’s office, heads corporate services.
ATM councillor Salathiso Mdkana will represent KSD at the OR Tambo district municipality, alongside EFF councillor Oko Mnyabiso and Nombulelo Sibeko, Akhona Sithole, Andile Mgxaji and Noluyolo Mayi, of the ANC.
Nkosi Mlimandlela Ndamase, previously touted as UDM's mayoral candidate, congratulated Madyibi, saying it would take up its role as an opposition party after losing the mayoral contest.
The UDM won 13 wards in the elections, including several in Mthatha’s ratepaying areas.
Ndamase said the party would hold the new council accountable and ensure the concerns of those communities were heard.
He said the UDM had refused to pursue the mayoralty at any cost and would remain an effective opposition.
He warned that coalitions built around the distribution of political positions rather than service delivery would be problematic.
“We must give them a chance, give them an opportunity, but we will be watching closely to see what happens,” he said.
Ndamase said he trusted Madyibi’s experience in local government and was satisfied that she had undertaken to engage the UDM and consider its proposals.
Qunu traditional leader Nokwanele Balizulu was sworn in as an ATM councillor.
Two traditional leaders who are not affiliated to any party, Nkosikazi Nobulali Mtirara and Nkosikazi Fezeka Siziba, were also sworn in.
Daily Dispatch