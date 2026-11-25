Eyes turn to Mbhashe and Ndlambe as council power talks continue
ANC bounces back to secure leadership in hung Eastern Cape councils
Party secures mayor, speaker, and whip positions in Great Kei, Walter Sisulu, and Mnquma
ZZiyanda Zweni
MMpumzi Mshweshwe
LLulamile Feni
3 min read
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The African National Congress has bounced back in several smaller hung municipalities across the Eastern Cape, securing crucial leadership posts despite failing to win outright majorities in the local government elections. Through calculated council negotiations, the party has successfully retained key positions including mayoral chains, speakerships, and chief whips.
Cllr Tunyiswa Manxila-Nkamisa will jeep her Mayoral chain after being re-elected as Executive Mayor of Mnquma Local Municipality. Picture: Mpumzi Mshweshwe
The ANC has continued to win back power in some of the Eastern Cape’s smaller hung municipalities, regaining control of councils it lost outright majorities in during this month’s local government elections.
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