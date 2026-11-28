Former president Thabo Mbeki says the ANC must claw its way back from the electoral decline it has suffered over the years, warning that the party has no choice but to confront the crisis and work towards its recovery.

Delivering a tribute to his former deputy, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Mbeki recalled that the last general election held while she was in government was in 2004, when the ANC secured 70% of the vote.

“That was not accidental. It was exactly because of the time that she was in government. Those days, we could say to the people, today is better than yesterday and the people would agree, and we could say tomorrow will be better than today and the people would agree. “That's why I'm saying that 70% was not an accident... but I'm quite certain that she cried when she looked at what had happened.

“I'm quite certain she would have wept to see the masses of our people desert the ANC in the way that they did. She must have asked herself the question, 'but what have we done wrong that this organisation, African National Congress, of all organisations, gets deserted by the masses of our people in the way that it has'.“I think we still owe Phumzile an answer, an honest answer to that question because it depends on that honesty that depends on the correctness of our message as to what is to be done.

“We've got to tell the truth. What has happened that in 22 years we've come down from 70% to 30%?

“And one of the things I think we must tell them is that the forces that fought the ANC for many decades, hoping that the apartheid system would continue for a millennium, never gave up.

“When 1994 came and we were celebrating, they did not give up the fight. Their strategic goal remained the same, that this ANC is our enemy… That's part of what accounts for this drop from 70% to 30% in 22 years,” Mbeki said.

He said a succession of ANC conferences had warned that the party must not be lulled into a sense of self-comfort.

“We should try and emulate what Phumzile did, live up to these challenges that she left us with. We have no choice but to try our best to recover from this disaster that has befallen us, and the reason for that is not any sense of pride, it's because it's about the lives of ordinary people.

“This regression I'm talking about means everyday levels of unemployment increase, everyday levels of poverty increase, and there's nothing in sight to find that says there's a better home for tomorrow.“Until we attend to this matter, we have to tell the truth about what went wrong, in order to be able to come to a correct decision as to what is to be done,” Mbeki said.He said Mlambo-Ngcuka performed “like a star” in all her tasks.

“When we decided that she should become deputy president of the Republic, we had a discussion about the pace of change we were making with regards to addressing these issues of poverty, unemployment, and we were not very happy, and we thought it was necessary to speed up progress with regard to both of those matters. “We gave these tasks comrade Phumzile because we had seen the capacity she had to bring about the change that was required, to understand very well the policies that were needed, that movement had put in place, to have the stamina to stay on this job until the correct results were done, and to provide leadership to everybody concerned.

“That's why she was given these two tasks... to ensure that we achieve this accelerated and shared growth of the economy and develop the skills that were required by that economy. I'm saying here that she performs like a star.”

Daily Dispatch