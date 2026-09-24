Zverev, Agassi defend ‘spectacular’ Laver Cup

Grand Slam champion Alexander Zverev and US legend Andre Agassi led a staunch defence of the Laver Cup ahead of the latest edition of the polarising event in London this week.

In the midst of the packed tennis calendar, Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz and rising stars Rafael Jodar and Jakub Mensik are among the stars appearing in the exhibition at the O2 Arena from Friday to Sunday.

The Laver Cup is a three-day tournament on hard courts, pitting players from Europe against opponents from the rest of the world in a rare team event in a sport dominated by singles competition.

Although the Davis Cup is well established as the number one team competition in tennis, the Laver Cup was launched in 2017 as the brainchild of Roger Federer and Tennis Australia.

The plan was to emulate the drama of golf’s Ryder Cup, which featured teams from the United States and Europe.

Unlike the Ryder Cup, the Laver Cup has yet to capture the imagination of the sporting public.

There are also concerns about cramming another tournament into the already hectic schedule for players at risk of burnout.

But to hear two-time major winner Zverev and Agassi, who is serving as captain of Team World, speak with such conviction about the Laver Cup tells a different story.

“It’s really exciting. The arena is spectacular. It is one of the great events of the year,” Agassi, an eight-time Grand Slam champion, told reporters in London on Wednesday.

“All these players are out there, maybe on some level trying to impress each other.

“The competition and intensity are always high.”

World number two Zverev could have been forgiven for skipping the Laver Cup after winning the US Open on September 13 to cap a golden year.

But the 29-year-old German, who had never won a major until this year, wanted to show solidarity with an event that has supported him in the past.

“The Laver Cup is something I always try to play. I am a person who values loyalty quite a lot, and the event has been loyal to me. I try to be loyal to them,” said Zverev, who will be with seven-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz on Team Europe.

“I enjoy being here. I enjoy being among these teammates, great guys. I hope to have a great week.”

Just four years ago, Britain’s Arthur Fery was in the stands at the O2 watching Novak Djokovic in the Laver Cup, and now he is part of the show himself.

Fery is an alternate for Team Europe — on standby to compete if any players are ruled out — and his presence at the event is the latest milestone in his remarkable rise.

The 24-year-old burst onto the scene with a run to the Wimbledon semifinals as a wildcard in July.

“Really pleased to be here. I’ve had a really good year. It’s something that has come with the good results,” he said.

“It’s amazing to be around all these tennis greats. It’s going to be great to be around those guys here. Spend some time with them and pick their brains.

“It’s all a little surreal, obviously. I am taking the positives out of it and trying to feel like I belong here,” he said. — AFP