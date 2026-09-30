Nomads turn unused golf gear into a start for young players

From a call for unwanted clubs to shirts and caps for 40 children, the Eastern Cape Nomads’ Furtherance of Golf programme is putting the game within reach of youngsters who might never have had the chance.
A total of 40 young golfers from four Eastern Cape development hubs took to the fairways at Uitenhage Golf Club on Tuesday in new shirts and caps, donated by the Eastern Cape Nomads Golf Club.
The Nomads are a society of golfers, part of Nomads Golf Club of South Africa, who have played together since 1972.
It is built on friendship, a shared love of the game and giving something back.
The Eastern Cape club meets for a monthly game at a different venue around Nelson Mandela Bay, and every year raises money for local charities through the Andrew Mentis Trust, which funds tangible items and projects rather than cash donations.
The Furtherance of Golf programme is the part of that giving aimed at the game itself — growing golf and bringing it to those who would not otherwise get the chance to play.
The Nomads collected golf equipment at their monthly games, beginning with the June game.
Members were asked to bring along anything they no longer used.
The response was immediate and the collection has continued at every monthly game since, alongside donations dropped off between games by members and friends of the club. Clubs, bags, shoes, balls, gloves and clothing have all come in.
In late August, the club handed the collected equipment to Frans de Kock of the South African Golf Development Board (SAGDB), which brings golf to children from underprivileged communities through coaching, practice opportunities and providing equipment.
In September, Nomads representatives visited Nelson Mandela Peace Park in Motherwell to meet some of the young golfers using the gear and to watch them train with their coach.
Tuesday’s handover was the next step.
The 40 shirts and caps went to children from four SAGDB hubs ahead of their Golf Sixes, a short-format event in which teams of six play six holes in pairs, using a scramble format.
It was designed to let beginners experience a proper round of golf without the pressure of a full 18 holes.
Eastern Cape Nomads was represented by club captain Tim Smuts, vice-captain David Gooden, junior vice-captain Edwin Badenhuizen, immediate past captain Chris Lessing and Furtherance of Golf coordinator Jandre Lessing.
The handover presentation was carried out by Smuts and Lessing.
“A club that has been sitting in a garage can be the reason a child plays their first round,” said Lessing.
“A shirt and cap that fit tells that child they belong on the course.
“The programme is only getting started.”
Members of the public who have golf equipment they no longer use, or who would like to know more about the Nomads, can contact Jandre Lessing at fog@easterncapenomads.co.za or at 061-210-7660. — Eastern Cape Nomads
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