Nomads turn unused golf gear into a start for young players

From a call for unwanted clubs to shirts and caps for 40 children, the Eastern Cape Nomads’ Furtherance of Golf programme is putting the game within reach of youngsters who might never have had the chance.

A total of 40 young golfers from four Eastern Cape development hubs took to the fairways at Uitenhage Golf Club on Tuesday in new shirts and caps, donated by the Eastern Cape Nomads Golf Club.

The Nomads are a society of golfers, part of Nomads Golf Club of South Africa, who have played together since 1972.

It is built on friendship, a shared love of the game and giving something back.

The Eastern Cape club meets for a monthly game at a different venue around Nelson Mandela Bay, and every year raises money for local charities through the Andrew Mentis Trust, which funds tangible items and projects rather than cash donations.

The Furtherance of Golf programme is the part of that giving aimed at the game itself — growing golf and bringing it to those who would not otherwise get the chance to play.

The Nomads collected golf equipment at their monthly games, beginning with the June game.