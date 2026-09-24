Women’s 10km Challenge takes to streets of Summerstrand

The SPAR Women’s 10km Challenge at Pollok Beach in Gqeberha on Saturday could be a turning point in the battle for top honours in this year’s SPAR Grand Prix.

Glenrose Xaba (Boxer) dominated the Grand Prix in the past two years, winning each of the five SPAR Challenge races run at venues around the country.

In 2025, she became the first black South African to win the series three times.

But Xaba’s dominance has been challenged this year, and the outcome of the Grand Prix is unlikely to be known until the last race has been run in Johannesburg in October.

The current leader is Xaba’s teammate, Cacisile Sosibo, who has 80 points, after finishing fifth in Cape Town and fourth in Durban and Tshwane.

Tayla Kavanagh (Hollywood RC) is in second position with 60 points, after winning with maximum bonus points in Cape Town and Durban.

She missed the Tshwane race because she was taking part in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Xaba is one point behind Kavanagh, with 59 points. She was second in Cape Town and won the race in Tshwane but missed the Durban race because of international commitments.

All the top South African runners were in Copenhagen, Denmark, last weekend, taking part in different events in the world road running championships.

Kavanagh opted to stay in Europe and compete in the European athletics season, but Sosibo and Xaba will be running on Sunday.

Other challengers include Ethiopian runner Selam Gebre (Nedbank), who is one point behind Xaba, and Boxer runners Kyla Jacobs, Karabo Mailula, Karabo More, Xanthe Taljaard and three-time Grand Prix winner Irvette van Zyl of the Hollywood RC stable.

Xaba, looking to secure her fourth SPAR Grand Prix title, said she was looking forward to the race.

“I’m ready for Gqeberha and I’m looking forward to enjoying every kilometre,” she said.

“My preparations have gone well, because I have also been preparing for the World Championships.”

Grand Prix technical consultant Brad Glasspoole said there was a new course in Gqeberha, and those who thought it would be flat had a surprise in store.

“Starting at Pollok Beach in Marine Drive, the race heads south, with a tight right turn into 10th Avenue,” Glasspoole said.

“The first 550m have a quick climb to 11m and right into Brighton Drive and a short 450m descent and right into Admiralty Way.

“Then the climb starts with a gentle left into University Way before a right at the traffic circle into Gomery Avenue which takes the route to the highest point of 37m elevation at the Strandfontein Road intersection at the 3.23km mark.

“The race then descends along Protea Road, passing Nelson Mandela University Athletics Stadium on the left before exiting the campus back onto Marine Drive at 5m elevation, 7.45km into the race.

“The final 2.5km on Marine Drive heading North to the finish line at Pollok Beach is almost flat,” Glasspoole said.

SPAR national PR, communications and sponsorship manager Mpudi Maubane said the challenge races were an important part of the continued commitment to the fight against gender-based violence.

“As a business rooted in the heart of South African communities, SPAR has a responsibility to stand up for women and girls,” Maubane said.

“Ending period poverty and gender-based violence is about more than intervention — it’s about dignity, safer environments, and equal opportunities. This is not just a social responsibility programme for SPAR — it’s who we are,” she said. — BLD Communications