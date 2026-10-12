Supporting women through life

Dr Robyn Spring, 51, has spent more than 20 years caring for women through different stages of their lives, and now finds herself navigating some of those same changes alongside her long-standing patients.

“I hoped I would grow with my patients, and I will say that largely that has happened,” the obstetrician and gynaecologist said.

“I have patients who I have taken through their pregnancies, managed through their reproductive years, and am now commiserating as we experience menopause together.”

Her interest in obstetrics and gynaecology began as a medical student.

“Throughout my student training, I always enjoyed obstetrics and gynaecology, and once I did my first caesarian section, I was hooked.

"It was such an incredible moment to share with a family, the birth of their baby. What a privilege it was to be invited into such an intimate moment.”

She completed her internship at Frere Hospital in 1999, followed by community service at Frontier Hospital in Komani and Dordrecht Hospital in 2000.

“When I was working in the rural areas [of the Transkei] I saw incredible need.

"Someone needed to bear witness to the hardships of being a woman in the rural Eastern Cape.

“Working in a male-dominated environment, I would witness young women visibly relax when they realised I would be their doctor, not the man who didn’t necessarily understand quite how vulnerable a woman feels when she is ill, looking for help or in labour.”

Spring obtained her MBBCh at the University of the Witwatersrand and specialised at the University of Cape Town between 2001 and 2005, qualifying with an FCOG(SA).

She entered private practice in KuGompo City in 2005, moving into solo practice 20 years later.

Medical training offered little preparation for running a business. Joining a well-managed practice helped, as did an experienced practice manager.

“The need for careful financial planning and prioritisation of financial responsibilities was clear,” she said.

“I also know that one needs to know your limits, and I have chosen to work with a financial team who have aligned with my goals and are assisting me in making a success of this business.”

Spring is the lead obstetrician at Life Beacon Bay Hospital, serves on the SA Menopause Society council, and belongs to several professional bodies, including the SA Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and the SA Society of Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

In 2017, she won the professional category of the local Business Women’s awards.

She is working with Life Healthcare and Discovery Health on the Little Life Integrated Care project, a pilot offering comprehensive antenatal care to her patients.

“I always wanted my practice to be a safe place for patients, a place where vulnerability is respected, empowering my patients on their journeys," she said.