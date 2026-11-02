Social Impact Enterprise Award nominee | Community campaigns, youth training and grassroots broadcasting drive Link FM's mission

Today, the registered nonprofit and public benefit organisation broadcasts around the clock in English, isiXhosa and Afrikaans, reaching about 80,000 listeners, according to its 2026 station profile.
Its FM broadcasts cover Buffalo City and surrounding communities, with DStv and online streaming taking the station further afield.
Four paid staff members work alongside a substantial volunteer team.
The station also gives young people a start in broadcasting.
Its Youthology training initiative began in 2006, offering mentoring and opportunities to go on air.
iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu journalism students continue to gain practical experience, while former trainees have moved into organisations including the SABC, eNCA and the Daily Dispatch.
“Every year the station trains new presenters who are then launched on-air in the station's youth programmes.”
More than 100 young people have received training through the initiative.
Keeping that platform running requires advertising, partnerships, fundraising and listener support.
Salaries, transmission, licences and other operating costs must be covered while community organisations continue to receive exposure.
“We recognise that financial sustainability and community service go hand in hand.
"We must manage our resources responsibly, grow our partnerships, attract appropriate advertising and encourage listener support to ensure the station remains financially viable.”
Plans include a fully-equipped outside broadcast vehicle to take programmes and training into schools, churches, businesses and community spaces.
“I’d like to see Link FM continue to grow, reach more people with the Gospel and remain a strong, sustainable Christian community radio station for generations to come.”