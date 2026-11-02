Social Impact Enterprise Award nominee | Community campaigns, youth training and grassroots broadcasting drive Link FM's mission

“None of us will be on this earth forever; we’re just passing through.”

Link FM station manager Titch Wild sees the time spent behind the microphone as an opportunity to help people beyond broadcasting.

“For us, operating a Christian community station extends well past airtime; it is about genuinely impacting lives," he said.

Wild, who has been with Link FM for 23 years, said he had always seen listeners respond quickly whenever a call for support was made.

In 2025, an appeal to send 20 children to an Easter camp raised R56,000 in an hour.

“We have partnered with so many organisations around the city in various ways, from assisting to build a dormitory for abandoned infants to facilitating the manufacturing of a kitchen and laundry facility at a place of safety for children," he said.

Other projects collect clothing and essential goods, draw attention to elder abuse and recognise community service.

Charities, schools and community organisations receive interviews, promotional support and airtime, often free or at reduced rates.