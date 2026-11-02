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Social Impact Enterprise Award nominee | Community campaigns, youth training and grassroots broadcasting drive Link FM's mission

The Border-Kei Chamber of Business Awards aim to recognise outstanding businesses and individuals for their contributions to the region’s economy. There are six categories of awards and over the last few weeks, the Dispatch has profiled the nominees in each category. Today is the last category.

2 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Link FM station manager Titch Wild has led the Christian community broadcaster for 23 years, championing direct public impact beyond regular airtime.
  • The station has spearheaded critical local initiatives, including funding children's Easter camps, constructing infant dormitories, and establishing laundry facilities for vulnerable youth.
  • Operating since 1997, the multilingual non-profit now reaches approximately 80,000 listeners across Buffalo City and through streaming platforms.
  • Through its Youthology initiative founded in 2006, the station has provided hands-on training to over 100 young broadcasters who advanced to major national news outlets.
  • Link FM continues to balance community outreach with financial viability, with upcoming plans to introduce an outside broadcast vehicle for local schools and churches.

“None of us will be on this earth forever; we’re just passing through.”

Link FM station manager Titch Wild sees the time spent behind the microphone as an opportunity to help people beyond broadcasting.

“For us, operating a Christian community station extends well past airtime; it is about genuinely impacting lives," he said.

Wild, who has been with Link FM for 23 years, said he had always seen listeners respond quickly whenever a call for support was made.

In 2025, an appeal to send 20 children to an Easter camp raised R56,000 in an hour.

“We have partnered with so many organisations around the city in various ways, from assisting to build a dormitory for abandoned infants to facilitating the manufacturing of a kitchen and laundry facility at a place of safety for children," he said.

Other projects collect clothing and essential goods, draw attention to elder abuse and recognise community service.

Charities, schools and community organisations receive interviews, promotional support and airtime, often free or at reduced rates.

Launched in February 1997, Link FM began with basic equipment and presenters bringing their own CDs into the studio.

The Link FM studio.
The Link FM studio. Picture: SUPPLIED

Today, the registered nonprofit and public benefit organisation broadcasts around the clock in English, isiXhosa and Afrikaans, reaching about 80,000 listeners, according to its 2026 station profile.

Its FM broadcasts cover Buffalo City and surrounding communities, with DStv and online streaming taking the station further afield.

Four paid staff members work alongside a substantial volunteer team.

The station also gives young people a start in broadcasting.

Its Youthology training initiative began in 2006, offering mentoring and opportunities to go on air.

iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu journalism students continue to gain practical experience, while former trainees have moved into organisations including the SABC, eNCA and the Daily Dispatch.

“Every year the station trains new presenters who are then launched on-air in the station's youth programmes.”

More than 100 young people have received training through the initiative.

Keeping that platform running requires advertising, partnerships, fundraising and listener support.

Salaries, transmission, licences and other operating costs must be covered while community organisations continue to receive exposure.

“We recognise that financial sustainability and community service go hand in hand.

"We must manage our resources responsibly, grow our partnerships, attract appropriate advertising and encourage listener support to ensure the station remains financially viable.”

Plans include a fully-equipped outside broadcast vehicle to take programmes and training into schools, churches, businesses and community spaces.

“I’d like to see Link FM continue to grow, reach more people with the Gospel and remain a strong, sustainable Christian community radio station for generations to come.”