Social Impact Enterprise Award nominee | Fighting hunger : From dump sites to vegetable gardens

Witnessing children go hungry in their community was the catalyst for Reeston nurse Nobom Nini, 57, and her fellow nurses to start food gardens which were established by clearing illegal dump sites and planting vegetables.

Isisombululo Solutions, established in 2018, is now working to sustain about 18 community gardens across Buffalo City.

Nini, a Daily Dispatch Local Hero in 2025, previously said: “We started the gardens to fight poverty and hunger, and so that people can take food home.

"This means they need only to buy staples.”

The nonprofit organisation's programmes are focused on people aged 35 to 59, many of whom miss out on the employment initiatives aimed at younger people.

“Many people in this age group are raising children, supporting extended families and carrying significant household responsibilities," Nini said.

"They have valuable life experience, practical knowledge and a strong desire to contribute economically, yet they frequently struggle to access training and employment opportunities.”

The nurses had also experienced residents who had travelled long distances to clinics and, when unable to travel due to poor health or a lack of transport, would end up interrupting the treatment they were on for chronic conditions.

The NPO's outreach programme helps them return to care and provides health screening.

“My nursing background has taught me that health is not only about treating illness.

"It is also about dignity, prevention, access, social justice and creating conditions in which people can live healthier and more productive lives.”

The registered nonprofit and public benefit organisation has three paid staff and 102 volunteers.

It estimates it has helped create about 500 work opportunities of varying duration since 2022.

Collaborating with Yam Business Solutions on youth empowerment, local enterprise development and community initiatives has allowed them to reach 70 unemployed people, 10 of whom registered businesses.

Its wider work has helped register 13 co-operatives, focusing on women and young people.

One participant, known as Ongi the Guy, has started a sneaker- and carpet-cleaning business.

“Our goal is not to create dependency on the organisation.”

As with most NPOs, inadequate funding impacts on the work that can be carried out and currently a shortage of fencing, tools and irrigation equipment hampers working the gardens to their fullest, while inconsistent stipends have reduced participation of some volunteers.

Independent Development Trust support ended in March 2026 and DG Murray Trust funding from 2025 has also concluded.

At this point directors are contributing personally; alongside donations and partner support.

In an attempt to address this, Nini says she is currently seeking pro bono auditing help to meet requirements for various funding options, including those of the National Lotteries Commission.

“A funding rejection may delay a programme, but it does not remove the need that inspired it.”

The organisation operates from a donated container.

Nini has applied through the public works process to be allowed to use a closed school, hoping to establish space for training, community services and rehabilitation support with the necessary professional partners.

“Personally, I remain committed because I have seen what happens when people are given an opportunity, when communities work together and when someone believes in a person who has been excluded or overlooked.”



