Voestalpine Automotive Components East London, part of a global leading steel and technology group, was established in October 2012 to supply components for locally manufactured passenger vehicles.

The company operates from the East London Industrial Development Zone’s Automotive Supplier Park.

The operation was established to supply automotive manufacturers locally as part of voestalpine's global expansion. It began with a 2,500-square-metre facility and around 30 employees, producing smaller welded assemblies made out of press-hardened steel and aluminium.

The move to a 10,000m² factory at the end of 2019 allowed the operation to take on larger, more complex assemblies, joining components through welding, adhesive bonding and riveting. At the plant high standards are a given, especially on the shop floor.

Globally voestalpine consider themselves to be environmental pioneers, and see environmental protection as an integral part of corporate philosophy.

To ensure this, the group invests in projects designed to conserve resources, and one such investment in the East London facility is solar power.

It has put its factory roof to work. Solar panels and battery storage help keep production moving during power cuts at the plant, where 95 employees manufacture vehicle body and safety components.

This solar investment supports the voestalpine Metal Forming Division’s target of eliminating direct emissions and emissions from purchased energy by 2035.

Solar generation and battery storage also reduces reliance on coal-based grid electricity.

The operation also supports further study and career development through employee bursaries.

In 2023, the Dispatch told the story of Athenkosi Sideshe, who had wanted to work in a factory since childhood. Sideshe is vertically challenged, and potential employers had worried that he would not meet safety requirements.

Voestalpine had a platform built so he could operate machinery safely. Jonsson Workwear made a uniform to fit him, while local medical orthotist and prosthetist Roland Toogood made reinforced safety boots. Sideshe secured a permanent position after completing his probation.

Sideshe told the Dispatch that she now worked in a team of 14 people and is accepted, and rated on her output and quality and not her height.

According to the company the factory’s last reportable work accident was a long time ago, in July 2024. Health & Safety plays a highly important role within voestalpine group.