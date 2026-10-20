Electrifying the Eastern Cape: Nomhle Zongo drives growth and connection

“Knowing that our work brings light, creates opportunities and improves people's quality of life is one of the most rewarding aspects of running Golden Rewards.”

Nomhle Zongo is connected. Or rather, she is connecting.

The 49-year-old managing director of KuGompo City electrical contractor Golden Rewards started the company in 2011, building its electrical division with three employees, limited tools and no vehicles of its own.

Today, it has grown to employ 16 permanent staff and eight casual workers.

A qualified accountant and former senior local government official, Zongo went into business after losing her full-time job in 2011, pursuing something she had long wanted to do.

“Having grown up in a family with a strong business background, entrepreneurship was something I had always been drawn to. My father, who was a businessman, has been my greatest inspiration and role model, instilling in me the ambition to build something of my own.”

Her way into the electrical industry came when a state-owned enterprise called on women in energy to join its incubator contractor academy.

“I recognised this as an opportunity to turn my ambitions into reality, took the leap and joined the programme.

“That opportunity opened the door for me to enter the industry, develop my skills and begin building Golden Rewards into the business it is today.”

The business was self-funded, and in its early years, Zongo had to make do with limited resources, hiring equipment for projects and sometimes using her personal vehicle-

“What I remember most about the early days of running my company is the determination, sacrifice and resourcefulness it took to get the business off the ground.

“We started with very little, self funded and every project came with its own challenges.

"There were instances where I would sleep in a car when visiting some of the sites due to limited finances. There were uncertainties, but I had a vision for what I wanted to build and the determination to keep going.”

Golden Rewards began at grade 1 with the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), which grades contractors from 1 to 9 according to the value of contracts they may tender for.

It has since acquired its own trucks, bakkies and equipment, allowing the company to undertake projects without having to hire most of its resources.

Zongo said the growth reflected years of hard work, perseverance and a commitment to delivering quality service.

“I am proud not only of how much the business has grown, but also of the foundation we have built and the opportunities we continue to create for our employees and the communities we serve.”

She plans to expand the company's electrical contracting services, secure more projects and create more jobs, while investing in skills, equipment and energy-efficient technology.

But it is the work in communities that she values most.

Zongo said: “Seeing households that previously had no electricity finally connected, or communities where there was once no infrastructure come alive after our work is completed, gives me an incredible sense of fulfilment.