Piyuse Thomas, 61, has spent almost three decades in education.

He grew up one of eight siblings, five of whom became high school teachers.

His wife, Shyni, is a mathematics teacher who spent more than 20 years with the department of education.

“We have personally experienced how quality education can change the direction of a young person’s life,” Thomas said.

Twenty-seven years ago, the couple established East London Science College, giving them years of experience building and running a private education institution before St Joseph’s was conceived.

Their son Justin, a BCom graduate, has since joined St Joseph’s as business manager.

St Joseph’s opened to pupils in 2023 with just more than 220 pupils from grade R to grade 9.

This year, enrolment has reached 640 and it employs 62 permanent and six contracted staff.

The Beacon Bay campus was developed in two R65m phases and now includes computer and science laboratories, sports fields and courts, an amphitheatre and three halls. The school also received IEB accreditation in 2024.

An equity partnership with Old Mutual Alternative Investments, together with a R90m loan facility, helped finance the development.

“For us, the investment has never been about having impressive buildings for their own sake.

"It is about creating an environment where children have access to the facilities, technology and opportunities they need.”

Thomas said managing that growth meant keeping the same standards as enrolment increased.

“We do not want St Joseph’s to become successful simply because it is getting bigger.

"We want it to grow while remaining a school where parents feel confident, teachers feel valued and learners feel known, supported and inspired.”

St Joseph’s has also built relationships with some of KuGompo City's longer-established schools.

“There’s no need for competing. We can learn from one another,” he said.

It has hosted the Speech and Drama Eisteddfod for the past two years, regional chess competitions and the provincial tournament during the July holidays.

“Ultimately, I would like our legacy to be more than the schools we have built.