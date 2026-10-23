AJ Corbett drives sustainable design and rural development with TCN Architects

From challenging his team to craft reception desks out of cardboard to delivering major landmark projects, AJ Corbett of TCN Architects is reshaping the Eastern Cape's built environment. Through a balance of inventive design, community-driven development, and sustainable practices, the practice continues to transform local infrastructure.

With major developments including the Nelson Mandela Museum and vast rural school programmes across the former Transkei, TCN Architects prioritises local empowerment and mentorship to foster the next generation of architectural leaders.