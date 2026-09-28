Boks feeling down after chaotic loss to Wallabies, says Rassie

A dejected Springbok team were left feeling “sh*t” and down in the dumps after they slumped to a shock defeat against the Wallabies after a poor performance in a chaotic clash in Perth on Sunday, coach Rassie Erasmus said.

The one-off Test against the Wallabies was the Boks’ 10th outing of a demanding season which started with a non-Test outing against the Barbarians in Gqeberha on June 20.

The only loss, before Sunday’s setback, was a 33-16 defeat to the All Blacks in the opening game of the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series in Johannesburg.

The Boks will now enjoy a break before resuming their Nations Cup campaign with a match against Italy on November 7 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

“It has been a long slog this season,” Erasmus said.

“But if we won this game at the end against Australia, we would have said, ‘Hey boys, it’s wonderful. We’re together, we enjoy it, we’re a tight team’.

“We enjoy each other’s company and, it’s sh*t to lose games. We don’t enjoy it.

“We know our South Africans, where they are now, and we know how they feel now, and we don’t want to give them that feeling.

“So no, it’s not because we’ve been too long together.

“It’s because we didn’t play well.

“Australia are a good team and they’ve definitely improved a lot.

“They played at home and they’re the World Cup hosts next year.

“We might meet them in a vital playoff game, and it was nice to get a taste of them tonight.