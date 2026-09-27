Gardens massacre Bloemfontein Collegians in Gold Cup bloodbath

It was raining tries when a fired-up Gardens side massacred Bloemfontein Collegians 76-3 in a one-sided first-round Pick n Pay Gold Cup bloodbath at the Central Field in Kariega on Saturday.

The Gardens try-feast was led by hard-running centre Donlic Natal (four tries) and fullback Naylan Goede (three tries) as the home side stormed into the second round in front of their delighted fans.

Next up for Gardens is a clash against arch-rivals Saldanha at the Central Field in Kariega on Saturday (kickoff 3pm).

Gardens have a score to settle with Saldanha, who beat them in the Saldanha Easter tournament earlier this season.

While there was much celebration in the Gardens camp, there was heartache for Gqeberha side Harlequins, who slipped to a narrow 17-14 defeat to Bloemfontein Police in the City of Roses.

Harlequins’ solitary try was scored by replacement hooker Cleo Claasen and ever-dependable flyhalf Ruben de Vos booted three penalties for the visitors from Gqeberha.

Wounded Gardens and Harlequins teams had both been determined to bounce back from recent EPRU Grand Challenge defeats and show what they are made of in the Gold Cup.

After exiting the Grand Challenge Top 12 competition at the semifinal stage two weeks ago when they lost to Kruisfontein United, Gardens were desperate for a win over Collegians.

In their previous outing, Harlequins slipped to a 29-27 defeat against Kruisfontein United in the EPRU Grand Challenge final at the Madibaz Stadium.

Gardens vice-president Royden Johnson said his team had shown resilience to bounce back in the Gold Cup after their Grand Challenge semifinal defeat in Humansdorp.