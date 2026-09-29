All Blacks name veteran Taylor captain as Mo’unga seizes 10 jersey

Richie Mo’unga will have the chance to take ownership of the All Blacks number 10 jersey after Dave Rennie named his squad on Tuesday for two Tests against Australia in October.

Mo’unga returned to New Zealand this year after spending three seasons playing for Toshiba in Japan, with an eye to playing for the All Blacks at the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

He was initially left out of New Zealand’s squad for the four-test series against SA, due to New Zealand Rugby’s own eligibility rules, but played the final Test after receiving a late call-up.

With incumbent flyhalf Ruben Love out injured for the Bledisloe Cup matches against Australia, the 32-year-old Mo’unga will have a chance to seize the jersey for good.

Captain Ardie Savea will remain sidelined after suffering an injury in the SA series, with veteran hooker Codie Taylor taking the role.

Rennie said Taylor was a “top man”.

“His leadership as tour captain was important for us during Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry, so we know he will do an outstanding job in Ardie’s absence,” he said.

“The Bledisloe Cup means a huge amount to this team. We’ve held it since 2003, and we don’t take that for granted.”

Rennie has also named former captain Scott Barrett in the 34-man squad, his first opportunity to play international rugby since Scott Robertson’s sacking as coach earlier this year.

Barrett also lost his captaincy in the All Blacks leadership reshuffle and dealt with injury on his return to Super Rugby with the Canterbury Crusaders.

New Zealand squad:

Backs: Cam Roigard, Cortez Ratima, Kyle Preston, Richie Mo’unga, Josh Jacomb, Jordie Barrett, Quinn Tupaea, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Rieko Ioane, Fehi Fineanganofo, Leroy Carter, Josh Moorby, Will Jordan, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie.