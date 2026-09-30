Countdown begins to biggest-ever Rugby World Cup

Chair Daniel Herbert said hosting the World Cup — and the women’s in 2029 — was a “generational opportunity”, with the national body hoping to bank about Aus$100m (R1.1bn).

Only four teams have won the World Cup — SA (four), New Zealand (three), Australia (two), England (one) — and the dominant Springboks are again favourites.

They were at their devastating best to tame the All Blacks 3-1 in their just-completed “Greatest Rivalry” four-Test series to reinforce their status as world No 1.

Given the way the draw has been set, they are not likely to meet in the final, instead being on a collision course for a last-eight clash should they both win their groups as expected.

Rassie Erasmus’s Springboks face Italy, Georgia and Romania in Pool B.

Dave Rennie’s All Blacks — bidding for a first title since 2015 after being edged 12-11 in the 2023 final — are pitted against Australia, Chile and debutants Hong Kong in Pool A.

Despite being favourites, Erasmus is taking nothing for granted.

“There have been surprises in the tournament before, so we’ll need to be up mentally and physically for every match,” he said in comments echoed by New Zealand captain Scott Barrett.

“Along the way you’re going to play potentially No 1, 2 and 3 in the world, and it might not be in the final,” Barrett said.

“That’s the beauty of the World Cup. You’re going to have to peak at the right time.”

Third-ranked Ireland are in Pool D with Scotland, Uruguay and Portugal, while three-time runners-up France headline Pool E alongside Japan, the US and Samoa.

England, the 2003 champions, are in Pool F with Wales, Tonga and Zimbabwe.

Les Kiss’s Wallabies — a shadow of Australia’s once all-conquering sides that won the World Cup in 1991 and 1999 — open the tournament in Perth against Hong Kong.

Still, they did beat the Springboks 42-38 in Perth at the weekend despite being reduced to 11 players at one stage.

To accommodate 24 teams, the event format has changed.

Instead of the traditional four pools of five teams, there will be six pools of four.

Played across 19 match-days, the schedule clusters games on weekends to maximise attendance, with the pool phase concluding in a Super Sunday on October 17 with five matches in a day — a tournament first.

Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney then host a first-ever round of 16, with pool winners and runners-up qualifying.

The four best third-placed teams also progress.

Sydney and Brisbane split the quarterfinals before the 82,000-capacity Stadium Australia hosts both semis and the November 13 final. — AFP