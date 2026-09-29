Ex-All Black Plummer ‘sure’ New Zealand will find Super Rugby solution

Former New Zealand flyhalf Harry Plummer said he was confident rugby bosses in the country could find a “correct solution” for the domestic game, amid reports that changes are afoot for Super Rugby.

Last week, newspaper The Post claimed New Zealand Rugby (NZR) will discuss a new national competition to replace the tournament, which includes five sides from the country, four from Australia and a Fijian franchise, as well as the second-tier National Provincial Championship (NPC).

NZR will discuss one of three proposals at a meeting on Thursday as the body faces financial challenges.

Plummer left Auckland-based Blues in 2025 for French club Clermont and finished his maiden season in the Top 14 as the league’s leading points scorer.

“I think New Zealand Rugby and Super Rugby has a very exciting brand of rugby,” Plummer told AFP and Le Figaro at the Top 14’s annual awards ceremony, La Nuit du Rugby (The Rugby Night).

“They like to play and they’re obviously known for that.

“I’m sure they’ll come to the correct solution for the region to be able to showcase the talent they have because there’s more talent than meets the eye,” the 28-year-old added.

Plummer’s move abroad closed the door on his Test career, having made his one appearance for the All Blacks off the bench against Australia in September 2024.

“I suppose it’s a childhood dream for anyone to wear the black jersey and I was lucky enough to wear it,” Plummer said.

“There’s always going to be downsides to moving away from home and that was one of them, but there’s plenty more upsides as well.

“I’m very happy being in France,” the 2024 Super Rugby champion added. - AFP