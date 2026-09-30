The eight stadiums for 2027 Rugby World Cup

The 2027 Rugby World Cup will be held in Australia from October 1 to November 13.

To mark the one-year countdown, AFP Sport looks at the eight stadiums that will host matches:

Stadium Australia, Sydney (82,000 capacity) The tournament’s biggest venue — also known as the Olympic Stadium after being built as the centrepiece of the 2000 Sydney Games — will host eight games, including both semifinals and the final.

Located in the city’s west, it is the home ground for National Rugby League clubs Canterbury Bulldogs and South Sydney Rabbitohs, and has hosted many major sporting events since it opened in 1999.

It joins Eden Park, Twickenham and the Stade de France as the only stadiums to host a men’s Rugby World Cup final for a second time.

Adelaide Oval (53,000) Located on the River Torrens a few minutes’ walk from the city centre, Adelaide Oval is best known for hosting cricket and Australian Rules, which it has been doing continuously since its official opening in 1873.

It is also an occasional rugby venue and was used during the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

This time it will host six pool games, including SA’s opening clash in their title defence, against Italy.

Docklands Stadium, Melbourne (53,000) Also known as Marvel Stadium, it is the only tournament venue with a roof, which will remain closed for all matches to ensure perfect conditions.

It hosted seven World Cup matches in 2003 and this time has been allocated eight — six pool games and two in the round of 16, with France, New Zealand and Ireland all set to play there.

Opened in 2000 in the heart of the city, it is the home ground for several Australian Rules teams including Essendon, St Kilda and Western Bulldogs.

Brisbane Stadium (52,500) Currently known as Suncorp Stadium and formerly Lang Park, it is Brisbane’s major sporting and entertainment hub and one of Australia’s most iconic rugby venues.

Nicknamed “The Cauldron”, it will host 10 matches, including six pool games, two from the round of 16 and two quarterfinals.

England open their tournament in Brisbane against Tonga on October 2, with Australia, Japan, Scotland and SA also in action there.

It is the home ground for Super Rugby side Queensland Reds, rugby league powerhouse Brisbane Broncos and the Brisbane Roar football team.

Perth Stadium (60,000) Opened in 2018 on the Swan River, it is a regular host for Wallabies games and will be where the tournament officially starts on October 1, when Australia face Hong Kong.

Also known as Optus Stadium, it is the third-largest in Australia after the 100,000-capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground and Stadium Australia.

Along with the opening game, it will host four other pool matches and two from the round of 16 with New Zealand, Ireland and the US among the teams on show.

It is primarily used for Australian Rules and cricket.

Sydney Football Stadium (42,500) This new facility at Moore Park was completed in 2022 to replace the ageing Allianz Stadium on the same site, which has hosted a sports ground since 1903.

Next to the famous Sydney Cricket Ground, it is regularly used for football, rugby league and rugby union, and as a concert arena.

In the heart of Sydney, it will host three pool games and two from the last 16.

North Queensland Stadium, Townsville (25,000) Opened in 2020 and making its Rugby World Cup debut, the venue’s striking roof design is inspired by the tropical pandanus plant, native to the region.

The Wallabies have played here several times in recent years as the sport looks to broaden its reach, and the ground will host four pool matches with Tonga, Canada, Georgia and Spain among the teams to feature.

It is the home ground of rugby league side North Queensland Cowboys.

Newcastle Stadium (30,000) More widely known as McDonald Jones Stadium, the venue is a two-hour drive north of Sydney in a city renowned for its beaches.

Opened in 1970, it is mostly used for rugby league and football and has plenty of pedigree, hosting games during the 2008 Rugby League World Cup and the 2015 Asian Cup.

International rugby union matches have also become increasingly popular in Newcastle — it hosted a match during the 2013 British and Irish Lions tour, and Ireland faced Japan there in 2026.

Four pool games will be played in Newcastle with Japan returning, along with Fiji, Italy and Samoa. — AFP