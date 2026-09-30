Bulls must pull socks up against Munster, warns Ackermann

The Bulls must eradicate sloppy errors from their game if they want to end up on the winning side against a tough Munster outfit in Limerick on Friday, coach Johan Ackermann said.

After kicking off their United Rugby Championship campaign with a convincing 47-13 victory over Zebre in Parma last week, Ackermann said there was plenty of room for improvement from his squad.

“The biggest thing we take is that we got away with the win against Zebre,” Ackermann said.

“Last year is still in our memory, and we lost the first two games at home, so we were always nervous.

“We haven’t played a lot of warm-up games.

“There was only about 40 minutes of game time for each player who played against Zebre, so we were a bit nervous that we might not be as good as we wanted to be.

“Although we had a good build-up with the guys, we made some sloppy errors in those first few minutes.

“That’s the part we must correct because Munster will bring a different challenge.

“If we’re not accurate in our entries or exits in the 22, they will punish you.

“We showed a lot of fight in that first 15 minutes where we made a lot of errors and still kept Zebre out.

“If we had conceded there, it would have given them a lot of energy.

“For me, that was the positive. Against a tough opponent, in a tough place to come to after the travel, the guys showed a lot of fight on defence.