Book sheds light on Healdtown's hidden rugby legacy

On Heritage Day, Mzukisi Twala, Dr Hendrik Snyders and Sabelo Mzanywa launched their book Eagle Wings and Up and Unders: Healdtown Rugby History at the Arthur Wellington Methodist Church in New Brighton in Gqeberha.

The book is about the rich black school rugby history of Healdtown Institution (now known as Healdtown Comprehensive School), situated 10km north-east of Fort Beaufort.

Co-writer Twala described the book as not just a story about rugby but also a challenge to, and a correction of, a “pervasive misconception about rugby’s historical narrative in black South African schools”.

“This misunderstanding is not the product of a single falsehood,” Twala said.

“Rather, it has emerged from decades of silence — an insidious form of erasure that has obscured the achievements of black South African communities, leaving them overlooked, marginalised and often absent from mainstream history.”

The book delves into the history of the Healdtown Institution, including how the likes of Thembile Botha and Mthuthuzeli Mpehle earned their spots in the Springbok team in 1952 while still students there.

“The apartheid era entrenched a systematic silence that diminished the contributions of black communities across education, sport, politics and many other spheres,” Twala said.

“Even in the post-apartheid period, while we have made significant strides towards reconciliation and building a shared future, we have not fully addressed, retrieved or accurately chronicled the wealth of history that has been lost.

“A common misconception holds that South Africa’s rugby history began primarily with white players, schools, administrators and spectators.

“This view overlooks the vital role black communities played in establishing their own schools, clubs, players, coaches, administrators, competitions and rich rugby traditions over more than a century.

“Their contributions lie at the heart of South Africa’s sporting legacy.

“Eagle Wings: Healdtown Rugby History aims to resurrect these important narratives and integrate them into the national record.”

Healdtown has a history that goes beyond the rugby field as it was founded in 1855 as a Methodist mission school. Its alumni include Nelson Mandela, Robert Sobukwe, Raymond Mhlaba, Govan Mbeki, Victoria Mxenge and Matthew Goniwe.

In 2025, the school celebrated its 170th anniversary.

The provincial premier, Oscar Mabuyane, attended and labelled the institution as a cradle of black excellence.

However, not much has been documented about Healdtown’s rugby history.

Twala says that oral testimony and accumulated evidence indicate that rugby was introduced early in the school’s history, establishing a tradition that spans more than a century of producing several national-calibre players, coaches and administrators.

“Many of these names, accomplishments and experiences remain absent from conventional accounts of South African rugby,” he said.

“We find this omission unacceptable, and this book is our response.”

Twala, Snyders and Mzanywa embarked on a year-long journey to compile the book.

The journey included extensive travel and numerous interviews with former Healdtown students, players, coaches, spectators and administrators.

“This undertaking was both fulfilling and challenging,” Twala said.

“We found immense joy in uncovering more than a century of Healdtown’s rugby history and in reconnecting generations of former students with a sporting tradition that had been unjustly neglected.

“Yet our research also underscored the fragility of historical memory; every photograph, jersey, magazine and anecdote could be one of the last remaining links to individuals, teams, matches or entire eras of sport.”

Twala said the book’s launch date was deliberately set for Heritage Day.

“Heritage Day prompts South Africans to reflect on the diverse histories, cultures and contributions that shape the nation,” he said.

“This occasion was ideal for reintroducing a neglected chapter of sporting history to the public.”

Even more significant was the venue of the launch, the Arthur Wellington Methodist Church. The church was named after Rev Wellington, who once served as the governor at Healdtown.