Gardens pull in ex-Bok coaching duo ahead of crunch Gold Cup clash

In a tactical masterstroke, Gardens have roped in the services of former Springbok coaches Allister Coetzee and Matt Proudfoot to help them prepare for a blockbuster second-round Pick n Pay Gold Cup showdown against Saldanha on Saturday.
After thrashing Bloemfontein Collegians 76-3 in a one-sided opening round clash, Gardens want Coetzee (current EP head coach) and Proudfoot (EP scrum guru) to give their team a vital tactical edge over their rivals at the Central Field in Kariega on Saturday (kickoff 3pm).
The showdown has been billed as a grudge clash, with Gardens determined to settle an old score with Saldanha, who beat them in the Saldanha Easter tournament earlier this season.
Gardens president Johnny George said the acquisition of the highly rated international coaching duo was a major boost for his team ahead of their biggest game of the season.
“For Gardens, this is a significant opportunity to expose our players and coaches to knowledge from the highest level of rugby.
“It reflects the direction and ambition of our club,” he said.
“We are building Gardens for the future while remaining proud of our history, our community and the values that define us.”
Gardens vice-president Royden Johnson said his club had added an exciting dimension to their preparations for this weekend’s crucial clash by bringing in the international coaches.
“Young and ambitious forwards coach Paka Gans took the initiative by reaching out to former Springbok coaches Allister Coetzee and Matt Proudfoot, inviting them to share their knowledge and experience as Gardens prepare for what promises to be a fiercely contested encounter,” he said.
“The involvement of coaches with experience at the highest level provides a valuable opportunity for both the Gardens coaching staff and players to gain insight into forward play, preparation, technical detail and the demands of high-performance rugby.
“For Gans, the initiative also demonstrates a commitment to learning and developing his craft while exposing the Gardens environment to elite-level rugby knowledge.
“With Saldanha awaiting this weekend, Gardens will look to translate those lessons onto the field as they continue proudly representing Kariega and EP on the national Gold Cup stage.
“Gardens announced their Gold Cup intentions emphatically with a commanding performance against Bloemfontein Collegians.
“Following their semifinal exit in the Grand Challenge, Gardens demonstrated remarkable resilience, transforming disappointment into determination and delivering a performance worthy of their proud rugby heritage.
“The victory reflects the collective commitment of the players, coaching staff, management and supporters who refused to allow one setback to define their season.
“With a score to settle, Gardens will approach the next encounter with renewed confidence, discipline and determination.”
Gardens head coach Julian Daniels said: “This game against Saldanha is crucial and we have to be well prepared.
“We have to show Saldanha what we are made of and they will come all out to beat us.
“The guys are motivated, and Gardens are in it to win it, and this game will be a thriller.”
It was raining tries when a fired-up Gardens side massacred Bloemfontein Collegians in the opening round at the Central Field last week.
The Gardens try-feast was led by hard-running centre Donlic Natal (four tries) and fullback Naylan Goede (three tries) as the home side stormed into the second round in front of their delighted fans.
Saturday’s Gold Cup fixtures:
South Section: Villager v Durbell, Roses United v Bloemfontein Police, College Rovers v Crusaders, Gardens v Saldanha.
North Section: Centurion v Naka Bulls, Brakpan v White River, Northam Rhinos v Northam Wolves, Vereeniging v Randfontein.
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