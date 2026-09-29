Gardens pull in ex-Bok coaching duo ahead of crunch Gold Cup clash

In a tactical masterstroke, Gardens have roped in the services of former Springbok coaches Allister Coetzee and Matt Proudfoot to help them prepare for a blockbuster second-round Pick n Pay Gold Cup showdown against Saldanha on Saturday.

After thrashing Bloemfontein Collegians 76-3 in a one-sided opening round clash, Gardens want Coetzee (current EP head coach) and Proudfoot (EP scrum guru) to give their team a vital tactical edge over their rivals at the Central Field in Kariega on Saturday (kickoff 3pm).

The showdown has been billed as a grudge clash, with Gardens determined to settle an old score with Saldanha, who beat them in the Saldanha Easter tournament earlier this season.

Gardens president Johnny George said the acquisition of the highly rated international coaching duo was a major boost for his team ahead of their biggest game of the season.

“For Gardens, this is a significant opportunity to expose our players and coaches to knowledge from the highest level of rugby.

“It reflects the direction and ambition of our club,” he said.

“We are building Gardens for the future while remaining proud of our history, our community and the values that define us.”

Gardens vice-president Royden Johnson said his club had added an exciting dimension to their preparations for this weekend’s crucial clash by bringing in the international coaches.