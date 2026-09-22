Xolani Kemka to honour Komani sporting legends

Former Cape bantamweight champion Xolani “Ali” Kemka will host the inaugural Komani Community Sports Awards at the Skweyiya Community Hall in Komani on Saturday.

Organised by Kemka’s Imbumba Yekhaya Arts Project, the awards will recognise selected individuals who played significant roles in boxing, netball and rugby — sporting codes Kemka grew up watching and following.

The initiative is also intended to revive sport in Komani and encourage young people to move away from loitering in the streets and becoming involved in crime and drugs.

Kemka, who spent his youth in both Mdantsane and Komani, said he had experienced first-hand the positive role sport could play in young people’s lives and development.

Currently managing the interests of 10 boxers, including WBO/All Africa Female Flyweight champion Sibulele “Lova” Soboois and SA female Junior Featherweight champion Ntombokuqala Tolashe at 9 SAI (SA Infantry) Battalion in Cape Town, the fitness enthusiast said the awards were his way of saying “thank you” to the sporting legends and sporting codes that helped establish Komani known as a sporting town.

“Some of the people I want to honour are no longer with us, and the honour will be in their memory,” Kemka said.

Among the netball players he plans to honour are Nomalungelo Gwaza-Vazi, Thoko Mabutho, Phumla Ndabambi, Liziwe Vondo, Nonkosi Tolashe and Andiswa Mahola, whom he followed while growing up.

Komani also produced several rugby teams and players who left their mark on the local sporting landscape.

Breakers RFC featured players such as Mxolisi Ndonga, Vuyo Mbebe and Ntsikelelo Tseke.

Shining Stars RFC included Selby Meleni and Stoto Ndoyiya, while Rose RFC produced Fezile Nokonya, Monde Makeleni and Mcedisi Bilose, among other players.

Hamilton RFC also featured players such as Brian Hobo, Zimele Mbambo and Tinato July.

For Kemka, the event is also deeply personal.

The multi-talented artist, scriptwriter and director became a professional boxer in 1982 under the name Xolani Mandi, in Mdantsane.

His first six professional fights are recorded under that name on BoxRec, while a further 30 fights from 1986 are recorded under Xolani Kemka, following his decision to use his paternal surname.

At the Queenstown Boxing Club, Kemka boxed under the guidance of his uncle, Mzukisi Kemka, and promoter Felix Lalaphantsi.

He shared the local boxing scene with fighters including Siphiwo “Destroyer” Fuma, Thoza Guga, Teddy Tikolo, Mzimkhulu Phaji, Mzukisi Mali and Jefferey “Styles” Mankune, who later continued his professional boxing career in Gauteng.

Kemka fought several notable opponents, including Fundile Shushwana and Mzwandile Ncita.

He went on to win the Cape bantamweight title before challenging Gauteng’s Lybo Nkoko for the vacant SA bantamweight championship, a bout he lost.

A teetotaler and practising Rastafarian since 1979, Kemka said he owed much to the laid-back environment of Komani, which he credited with helping him become a Cape champion and providing him with a safe upbringing.

Kemka is appealing for support, both financial and in kind, to make the inaugural awards a success.

He has also promised to bring a host of former boxing champions to the event, including world champions Welcome Ncita, Vuyani Bungu, Mbulelo Botile and Lindi Memani, as well as SA champions Jacky Gunguluza and Xolani Ndleleni, among other greats.

The champions are expected to attend wearing their championship belts, with the procession to the venue led by drum majorettes.

For Kemka, the awards are about more than celebrating past achievements.

They are intended to reconnect Komani with its sporting heritage while reminding a new generation of the opportunities that sport can provide.