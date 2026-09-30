‘Auditor General’ guns for SA title after another ring destruction

MESULI ZIFO

Duncan Village prospect Amila “Auditor General” Gongqa has thrown down the gauntlet to SA featherweight champion Lindelani Sibisi to defend the title against him.

Gongqa’s mentor Mzamo “Chief” Njekanye said this after the 18-year-old produced another devastating performance when he blasted away experienced Sithembiso Maduna in less than a round at Hope Schools in Summerpride at the weekend.

The fire-spitting phenomenon dropped the seventh-rated Maduna with the first punch he threw: a stiff jab to the body.

The towering Maduna appeared more ashamed than surprised from the fall and, after resumption, Gongqa crashed a left hook, staggering the KwaZulu-Natal visitor to the ropes.

A fusillade of punches on the defenceless Maduna as he slumped on the ropes forced the referee’s intervention with the fight only one minute 22 seconds old.

The win marked the left-hander’s third, all by stoppages, with all the opponents lasting less than two rounds since he entered the professional ranks in April.

Like Sange Ngoza, who managed to go beyond the first round after also surviving a knockdown, before succumbing in the second in June, Maduna commended the teen’s punching power.

Njekanye confirmed that Maduna told him Gongqa was ready for the SA title held by Sibisi.

“He told me after the fight he was glad the boy did not inflict him a permanent injury,” he said.

Plans were afoot to bring Gongqa next month before again featuring him on December 16.

Njekanye said he would be happy if his charge made a quick ring return to keep the momentum.

“I want him to be kept busy, because in essence he has been blitzing through opposition with ease,” he said.

However, Xaba Promotions said bringing Gongqa back in October or early November would force him out of the December planned comeback due to boxing regulations.

“We have not yet decided on the date of the October tournament and we might even push it to November,” XP director Linda Saliwa said.

“If we move it to November, that would mean AG will not feature in December as per regulations.”

Njekanye said Gongqa’s target was Sibisi, who is scheduled to defend the title against Sabelo Ndwandwe on December 11 in Johannesburg.

“We would have loved to face Sibisi in December, but I see he has a title defence scheduled.

“Fighting for the SA title in December would have placed him in a select group of boxers getting a title shot the same year of their professional debuts.”

While Gongqa is yet to raise a sweat since fighting for pay, there are concerns that his lack of seasoning in the pro ranks might come back to haunt him.

One former world champion, who wanted to remain anonymous, cautioned against rushing him because of the quick manner in which he ends his fights.

“Listen, knockouts are good because they produce excitement, but they can also work against the development of a boxer,” he said.

“So far, we do not know how AG will cope when his opponent does not fall and can take him to deep waters.