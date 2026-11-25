SummaryOpen the quick read
- Avela Mabhuti Mathimba secured 90.49% of the vote in Port St Johns Ward 12, achieving the country's second-highest ANC vote share.
- Paralysed since a motor vehicle accident at 14, Mathimba ran an unapologetic campaign under the slogan 'Isiqhwala Epalini!' to advocate for disability visibility.
- A self-made property and construction entrepreneur, he entered politics after appeals from village elders, youths, and party structures, viewing the post as service rather than financial gain.
- Mathimba prioritises essential rural infrastructure, noting that poor road conditions particularly impede vulnerable residents and wheelchair users.
- His entry into council challenges local government bodies to ensure facilities, chambers, and public institutions are genuinely accessible for people with disabilities.
In Nomvalo village outside Port St Johns, people do not begin stories about Avela Mabhuti Mathimba with talk of his wheelchair. They begin with what he has done for others.
They speak of a volunteer community developer, human rights activist, youth leader, entrepreneur, philanthropist and visionary.
They describe a man who drives himself about in a Toyota Corolla, transfers over to his manual wheelchair, then relies on neighbours, friends or family to help him reach his destination.
”I use a manual wheelchair because I believe it helps my blood circulation to push myself around,” he said.
On Wednesday, Mathimba joins 41 other councillors at the inaugural sitting of the Port St Johns council.
He will represent ward 12, the rural community where he was born and raised.
At 36, Mathimba is an entrepreneur and community volunteer who has lived with paralysis since a car accident when he was 14.
He enters public office with a striking electoral mandate: Ward 12 gave him and the ANC 90.49% of the vote in the local government election on November 4.
With only two weeks to campaign, Mathimba secured 1,560 of 1,724 valid votes.
His nearest rival, Mveleli Dilinga, of the United Democratic Movement, received 91 votes, or 5.3%.
Ward 12 had the country’s second-highest ANC vote share in 2026, among more than 4,000 wards nationwide.
Yet the result was lower than in 2021, when the previous ANC councillor received 1,592 of 1,696 valid votes, or 93.9% — 32 more votes than Mathimba.
He does not hide from the dip.
“The result should be understood as a responsibility to deliver for the community,” he said.
That responsibility is tangible in Nomvalo, the heart of ward 12.
Cofimba-based Intsika Yethu Ward 19's Zwelitheni Nkomana, with 1,240 of 1,363 votes (90.98%), is the highest-voted ANC ward in the country.
Port St Johns ward 12 residents talk of water that does not always come, roads washed away by heavy rain, and young people leaving because there is little work at home.
Across Port St Johns, the ANC received 62.3% of the vote.
Ward 12’s share was 28.2 percentage points higher than the municipal average.
The ANC won all 21 wards and 26 of the council’s 42 seats, giving it an outright majority.
Mathimba says the vote reflects trust from ward 12 in Nomvalo, Thaleni, Ntafufu and surrounding villages, where he grew up and built his life.
“The people voted for us for service delivery, nothing else. So let us not play with their votes.”
Mathimba was born in Nomvalo to a single mother, who has since died.
He grew up in a community shaped by ubuntu: the belief that people belong to one another and have responsibilities to one another.
That collective care became especially important after the accident that changed his life.
In 2004, as a 14-year-old schoolboy, Mathimba was involved in a car accident near Lusikisiki. A spinal injury led to paralysis.
For years, he sought compensation and resources for medical care, equipment and housing.
In 2016, the Sunday Times reported that he was living on a small state grant in Mthatha’s Ngangelizwe Township while pursuing the case.
In an affidavit at the time, Mathimba wrote: “Even though I was involved in a motorcar accident and I’m in a wheelchair today… my brain was never affected.”
He also described the toll of stress and the difficulty of accessing care recommended by his doctors.
The struggle was about more than money or medical treatment.
It was also about being recognised as a person able to think, make decisions and shape a future.
Mathimba says the support he received in Nomvalo helped preserve his dignity.
His first lessons in business came from his mother, who sold boiled maize.
Mathimba began by selling maize to vendors in Lusikisiki and Port St Johns.
From those early efforts, he built business interests in property and construction.
Today, he owns rental accommodation in Lusikisiki and has worked in road and school construction.
His business journey, like his path into public life, has been rooted in practical needs.
He says he helps children from families in need with bursaries for school and tertiary education.
“Roads remain a concern close to home. They shape how children get to school, how quickly sick people reach clinics and how residents travel between villages.
"For a wheelchair user who relies on others to navigate uneven routes, road conditions are a daily reality, not an abstract municipal issue.”
Mathimba says his journey to public office began with requests from people around him.
“The community asked me. The ANC asked me. The elders asked me. The young people asked me.”
He says he did not enter council for money or status. His business income is higher than what he expects to earn as a councillor.
“I did not go to the council for money. I have nothing to gain financially. In fact, I will be losing, but for a good cause,” he said.
He describes his decision as a debt of gratitude to the people who supported him after the accident and treated him as more than his disability.
They looked after him when he was paralysed and had little, he says, and continued to respect him as a human being. Now he wants to serve that same community.
His campaign did not conceal his disability. Its slogan, “Isiqhwala Epalini!”— translated by Mathimba as “The limping one on the lamppost”— took a term that could be used as an insult and turned it into a declaration of visibility.
“The slogan expressed my refusal to hide or ask for pity.
"I wanted voters to see me as I am and judge me by my record, ideas, and ability to serve. Judge me by what I have done, not by what I cannot do.
“The campaign was saying: 'I am not hiding. I am not ashamed. I am not in the shadows',” he said.
His message is that disability has not diminished his capacity to think, plan or lead."
He believes the result was a vote of confidence, not sympathy.
He also wants young people with disabilities to see his experience as proof that a difficult beginning does not have to define the rest of their lives.
“I want young boys and girls living with disabilities to know this is not the end of the road or their dreams.
"It can be the beginning of a new chapter. Keep pursuing your dreams, grow your activism and be brave enough to face the harshness of the world head-on,” he said.
For Mathimba, that message is not about pretending barriers do not exist. It is about refusing to let other people’s assumptions decide what disabled people can achieve.
His journey — from a teenager whose mobility was suddenly restricted to an entrepreneur, community activist and elected representative — has involved personal determination and the support of people around him.
He says that support must be matched by equal treatment and practical access.
“People living with disabilities must be treated equally in our communities and institutions.
"Public and private institutions must make their environments accessible so people with disabilities can participate fully, work, learn, serve and make decisions for themselves,” he said.
His election brings that expectation into the council chamber.
Will council offices, chambers and ward meetings be accessible to a wheelchair user? Will honourable colleagues make room for his voice without reducing him to a symbol?
The community’s support was tested shortly before the election.
On November 1, a truck crash outside Flagstaff killed eight people from Nomvalo and injured 22 others.
They had been travelling to a bridal party to deliver a bride to her husband’s family for a traditional wedding.
The victims were buried on November 13.
Before he was elected or sworn in, Mathimba helped organise the mass funeral, contacting government and private-sector stakeholders.
The provincial government and Port St Johns Local Municipality held the funeral and funded many of its costs. Mathimba also bought a cow.
“This was what I have been doing for many years: assisting the community during times of need, and I will continue even if I am a councillor,” he said.
Nomvalo local traditional leader Nkosi Gcinimhlaba Thonga says the community united behind Mathimba because they trust him to listen.
Thonga describes Mathimba as a son of the area who has helped residents and supported youth development.
“When we asked him to be a councillor, he did not want to, but we convinced him, and he eventually agreed.
"Today, he is number two in the country. He has become the glue that holds the community together.”
Thonga says residents set aside their differences because they value Mathimba’s contribution, rather than defining him by his disability.
Xoliswa Thambodala describes him as someone who enjoys being among people and says she hopes he will continue making time for the community and helping those less fortunate.
Youth development is a passion of Mathimba's.
Through the Talent Development Agency, he has supported sports tournaments and activities intended to strengthen social ties and steer young people away from drugs and crime.
Siphele Ngqola, chair of the ANC Youth League in the ward and of the agency, says young people played a leading role in Mathimba’s campaign.
He credits Mathimba with helping identify young people’s talents and creating opportunities for them to take part in sport.
“Ward 12 gave us the strongest result because the community chose their own leader. We will support him to make the council accessible and to deliver services.”
Ngqola alleges that factional tensions within the ANC threatened to sideline the community’s preferred candidate.
He says the party’s national electoral committee, chaired by Kgalema Motlanthe, later found that Mathimba’s selection met the required criteria and procedures.
Mathimba attended Vukuhambe Special School in Mdantsane and matriculated at Khamangwa Secondary School in Durban.
He studied civil engineering at eThekwini TVET College but left because of ill health.
This reporter, who was part of a team of journalists following his accident story, first met Mathimba in 2008 at his relative’s home in Ngangelizwe, Mthatha.
He was 18, bedridden and pursuing a lengthy compensation claim involving the Road Accident Fund with his lawyer’s help.
Eighteen years later, he is a community activist, entrepreneur, politician, councillor and philanthropist.
When he takes his oath on Wednesday, Ward 12 residents will watch to see whether council makes room for him and whether promises of service delivery become visible in daily life.
For Mathimba, the task is to repay the trust of people who stood beside him through poverty, injury and a long legal fight.
Now Mathimba must show what he will do with that trust, and help ensure that the next generation of disabled young people can pursue their dreams and activism without being shut out by inaccessible institutions or low expectations.