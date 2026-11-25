“The community asked me. The ANC asked me. The elders asked me. The young people asked me.”

He says he did not enter council for money or status. His business income is higher than what he expects to earn as a councillor.

“I did not go to the council for money. I have nothing to gain financially. In fact, I will be losing, but for a good cause,” he said.

He describes his decision as a debt of gratitude to the people who supported him after the accident and treated him as more than his disability.

They looked after him when he was paralysed and had little, he says, and continued to respect him as a human being. Now he wants to serve that same community.

His campaign did not conceal his disability. Its slogan, “Isiqhwala Epalini!”— translated by Mathimba as “The limping one on the lamppost”— took a term that could be used as an insult and turned it into a declaration of visibility.

“The slogan expressed my refusal to hide or ask for pity.

"I wanted voters to see me as I am and judge me by my record, ideas, and ability to serve. Judge me by what I have done, not by what I cannot do.

“The campaign was saying: 'I am not hiding. I am not ashamed. I am not in the shadows',” he said.

His message is that disability has not diminished his capacity to think, plan or lead."

He believes the result was a vote of confidence, not sympathy.

He also wants young people with disabilities to see his experience as proof that a difficult beginning does not have to define the rest of their lives.

“I want young boys and girls living with disabilities to know this is not the end of the road or their dreams.

"It can be the beginning of a new chapter. Keep pursuing your dreams, grow your activism and be brave enough to face the harshness of the world head-on,” he said.

For Mathimba, that message is not about pretending barriers do not exist. It is about refusing to let other people’s assumptions decide what disabled people can achieve.

His journey — from a teenager whose mobility was suddenly restricted to an entrepreneur, community activist and elected representative — has involved personal determination and the support of people around him.

He says that support must be matched by equal treatment and practical access.

“People living with disabilities must be treated equally in our communities and institutions.

"Public and private institutions must make their environments accessible so people with disabilities can participate fully, work, learn, serve and make decisions for themselves,” he said.

His election brings that expectation into the council chamber.

Will council offices, chambers and ward meetings be accessible to a wheelchair user? Will honourable colleagues make room for his voice without reducing him to a symbol?

The community’s support was tested shortly before the election.

On November 1, a truck crash outside Flagstaff killed eight people from Nomvalo and injured 22 others.

They had been travelling to a bridal party to deliver a bride to her husband’s family for a traditional wedding.

The victims were buried on November 13.

Before he was elected or sworn in, Mathimba helped organise the mass funeral, contacting government and private-sector stakeholders.

The provincial government and Port St Johns Local Municipality held the funeral and funded many of its costs. Mathimba also bought a cow.

“This was what I have been doing for many years: assisting the community during times of need, and I will continue even if I am a councillor,” he said.

Nomvalo local traditional leader Nkosi Gcinimhlaba Thonga says the community united behind Mathimba because they trust him to listen.

Thonga describes Mathimba as a son of the area who has helped residents and supported youth development.

“When we asked him to be a councillor, he did not want to, but we convinced him, and he eventually agreed.

"Today, he is number two in the country. He has become the glue that holds the community together.”

Thonga says residents set aside their differences because they value Mathimba’s contribution, rather than defining him by his disability.

Xoliswa Thambodala describes him as someone who enjoys being among people and says she hopes he will continue making time for the community and helping those less fortunate.

Youth development is a passion of Mathimba's.

Through the Talent Development Agency, he has supported sports tournaments and activities intended to strengthen social ties and steer young people away from drugs and crime.

Siphele Ngqola, chair of the ANC Youth League in the ward and of the agency, says young people played a leading role in Mathimba’s campaign.

He credits Mathimba with helping identify young people’s talents and creating opportunities for them to take part in sport.

“Ward 12 gave us the strongest result because the community chose their own leader. We will support him to make the council accessible and to deliver services.”

Ngqola alleges that factional tensions within the ANC threatened to sideline the community’s preferred candidate.

He says the party’s national electoral committee, chaired by Kgalema Motlanthe, later found that Mathimba’s selection met the required criteria and procedures.

Mathimba attended Vukuhambe Special School in Mdantsane and matriculated at Khamangwa Secondary School in Durban.

He studied civil engineering at eThekwini TVET College but left because of ill health.

This reporter, who was part of a team of journalists following his accident story, first met Mathimba in 2008 at his relative’s home in Ngangelizwe, Mthatha.

He was 18, bedridden and pursuing a lengthy compensation claim involving the Road Accident Fund with his lawyer’s help.

Eighteen years later, he is a community activist, entrepreneur, politician, councillor and philanthropist.

When he takes his oath on Wednesday, Ward 12 residents will watch to see whether council makes room for him and whether promises of service delivery become visible in daily life.

For Mathimba, the task is to repay the trust of people who stood beside him through poverty, injury and a long legal fight.