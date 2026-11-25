At 28, Nas Hexxin has much of what she's always wanted: a husband, a successful photography career and enough money for a down payment on a house. And she's convinced she owes it to the powers of manifestation.

"I feel like anything I wanted, I've gotten," Hexxin, who lives in Los Angeles, told AFP. Manifesting — the notion that thoughts and intentions can shape reality — has surged in popularity in recent years, a cultural phenomenon amplified by social media.

To find her husband, Hexxin wrote a list of desires: "Creative, brown hair — curly brown hair —light eyes," she said.

Then she met Sean, the man of her dreams. Now the couple makes a new vision board every year.

"Everything has come true" on last year's board, she said, even an earnings goal that Hexxin admitted seemed "a little ridiculous".

The idea is simple: focus on what you want, picture it as though it has already happened, and trust that the universe will help bring it about.

The concept can be traced back to ancient Hindu, Greek and Egyptian beliefs. Its popularity in modern times stems from the 2006 bestseller The Secret, by Rhonda Byrne.

The secret, according to the book, is the "law of attraction" — that positive thoughts can draw wealth, health and love into people's lives.

The self-help guide sold more than 30 million copies in the following two decades. Today the concept has found enormous life online: Google searches for "manifesting" jumped more than 600 percent in early 2020, and the Cambridge Dictionary named it word of the year in 2024.

On TikTok alone, more than 110 million posts explain how to manifest the life you want, be it a dream job, a relationship, or a million dollars.

Younger generations, who were less likely to have grown up with organised religion, are particularly taken with manifestation's promises.

More than half of Gen Z Americans have turned to spirituality or manifestation to feel more in control of their future, according to a Harris Poll released in September.

Meanwhile, nearly half of 18- to 24-year-olds in the United States have no religious affiliation. One of manifesting's core techniques, visualization, is also a staple of elite sport.

Athletes have relied on the technique for decades, said Emily van Sonnenberg, a positive psychology lecturer who believes strongly in manifesting.

Yet wishing for something is not the same as getting it, explained Gabriele Oettingen, a psychology professor at New York University.

Her research shows that the more people fantasize about a goal, the less they do to reach it.

In one of her studies, dieters who pictured success most vividly ended up losing the least weight.

"Life has a lot of hurdles and a lot of obstacles, and just thinking that things will happen is simply not enough," Oettingen told AFP.

"If manifestation worked, it would be great, because then we would be in paradise," she added. "But we are not in paradise."

Not surprisingly, the promises of manifestation have become big business.

Coaches sell everything from $20 audio recordings to exclusive, $1-million one-on-one programmes on how to "have it all."

Danielle Ryan, a 34-year-old Canadian YouTuber, went from following coaches to working as one herself until she noticed who was actually getting rich.

"All the people that are saying, 'I can teach you how to manifest $10,000' made $10,000 by teaching you how to do that," she told AFP.

And people committed to manifesting can fall short, and often blame themselves.

That can leave them more likely to buy into the idea — literally — that they just need a little more coaching.

The logic leaves little room for questioning: when the practice fails, the fault lies with the believer, not the method.

Indeed, Helen Lavretsky, a professor of psychiatry at UCLA, told AFP that "the key for manifesting is never doubting."

Ryan sees it differently. "It just feels like magical thinking, and because of that, it makes it really easy to not have to take accountability," she said.

For the YouTuber, it comes down to a key question — one that made her walk away.