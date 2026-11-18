It's all systems go for the Wildlife Conservation Film Festival, which will take place at the Mnembe Safari Game Reserve outside Komani from November 19 to 21.

It is bringing the power of cinema into conversation with one of the most urgent challenges of our time: protecting wildlife and safeguarding biodiversity.

Over three days, the festival will use film as a powerful storytelling and educational tool, creating a meeting point for filmmakers, conservation practitioners, environmental advocates, emerging creatives and audiences passionate about the natural world.

The programme will feature film screenings, masterclasses and facilitated dialogues exploring wildlife conservation, environmental sustainability and the relationship between people, communities and nature.

Festival director Phumzile Nteyi says the festival is driven by the conviction that conservation must move beyond specialist circles and become a conversation that communities can see themselves in, participate in and help shape.

“Wildlife conservation is not simply about protecting animals in distant landscapes.

"It is about protecting the ecosystems that sustain life, recognising the relationship between people and nature, and ensuring future generations inherit a world rich in biodiversity.

"Through film, we can bring these stories closer to people, challenge perceptions and inspire meaningful action,” Nteyi said.

The festival takes its cue from established international platforms such as the Wildlife Conservation Film Festival and the International Wildlife Film Festival, which have demonstrated how environmental storytelling can connect audiences with conservation science, showcase independent filmmakers and stimulate conversations about the future of wildlife and natural habitats.

Their model recognises that a compelling film can do more than document the natural world: it can influence understanding, provoke questions and inspire action.

The Mnembe Safari gathering will give this approach an African setting and a distinctly local perspective.

Located at Flowers Halt near Komani in the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality, Mnembe Safari is part of the Eastern Cape's evolving wildlife tourism landscape.

Its location provides a fitting backdrop for conversations about the relationship between conservation, responsible tourism, community participation and local economic development.

The masterclasses will create opportunities for knowledge exchange and skills development, while the screenings will expose audiences to stories that illuminate the beauty, vulnerability and resilience of wildlife and the ecosystems on which it depends.

The dialogue sessions will provide space to interrogate conservation challenges, exchange ideas and consider practical responses.

At its heart, the festival seeks to bridge the worlds of filmmaking and conservation.

It recognises the importance of visual storytelling in making complex environmental issues accessible, particularly to younger audiences and communities whose lives and livelihoods are closely connected to the natural environment.

For Nteyi, the ambition is to build more than a three-day event.

It is to nurture a platform where filmmakers and conservation voices can collaborate, where knowledge is shared across disciplines, and where stories about Africa's natural heritage find audiences capable of turning awareness into action.