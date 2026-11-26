Anthony Derman, 53, was quite self-effacing when he chatted with me this last Saturday overlooking the waves at Kwelera river mouth.

We were sitting under the awning off his VW Caddy on a ground sheet, in the shade, discussing his 6’2” x 21” x 2.5” single winger quad fin swallow tail surfboard. He casually let slip that he may have had dyslexia as a school kid and ended up at a technical school rather than academic.

I am sure I came across a comment of dyslexia being a super power some time ago and so I googled it.

Parallel Learning.com documents 10 famous people with dyslexia and among them are Albert Einstein, Leonardo Da Vinci, John Lennon, Steve Jobs and Agatha Christie. Anthony is potentially only as smart as Albert Einstein.

Living under the nickname and shaping surfboards as Antman, Ant is well liked across the whole of our surfing and paddling community. His day job is at Fenn Kayaks, and he speaks well about business owner Keith Fenn.

“Keith is a nonstop worker; he loves his work.”

In his spare time, Ant repairs surfboards, makes a few surfboards and does glassing, sanding and finishing for Dave Ridges East Coast Surfboards too.

Trained, coached and mentored in his early days by Johan Lampeace Lamprecht at Wett Addiction Surfboards, Ant knows his way around a piece of fibreglass. Lumpeace speaks proudly of his student.

“Ant is one of those rare gems who can manufacture a board from start to finish, a skill that has largely been lost in this modern world of machine shaping. He can design, hand shape, glass and sand a board like few others can.

"Even do a mooi spray on your board. When Ant worked with me at Wett Addiction during the 80s, he never took a single day off sick or complained when we were pumping out 60 boards in a month.”

It seems our Antman is also a nonstop worker who loves his work.