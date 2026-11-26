Anthony Derman, 53, was quite self-effacing when he chatted with me this last Saturday overlooking the waves at Kwelera river mouth.
We were sitting under the awning off his VW Caddy on a ground sheet, in the shade, discussing his 6’2” x 21” x 2.5” single winger quad fin swallow tail surfboard. He casually let slip that he may have had dyslexia as a school kid and ended up at a technical school rather than academic.
I am sure I came across a comment of dyslexia being a super power some time ago and so I googled it.
Parallel Learning.com documents 10 famous people with dyslexia and among them are Albert Einstein, Leonardo Da Vinci, John Lennon, Steve Jobs and Agatha Christie. Anthony is potentially only as smart as Albert Einstein.
Living under the nickname and shaping surfboards as Antman, Ant is well liked across the whole of our surfing and paddling community. His day job is at Fenn Kayaks, and he speaks well about business owner Keith Fenn.
“Keith is a nonstop worker; he loves his work.”
In his spare time, Ant repairs surfboards, makes a few surfboards and does glassing, sanding and finishing for Dave Ridges East Coast Surfboards too.
Trained, coached and mentored in his early days by Johan Lampeace Lamprecht at Wett Addiction Surfboards, Ant knows his way around a piece of fibreglass. Lumpeace speaks proudly of his student.
“Ant is one of those rare gems who can manufacture a board from start to finish, a skill that has largely been lost in this modern world of machine shaping. He can design, hand shape, glass and sand a board like few others can.
"Even do a mooi spray on your board. When Ant worked with me at Wett Addiction during the 80s, he never took a single day off sick or complained when we were pumping out 60 boards in a month.”
It seems our Antman is also a nonstop worker who loves his work.
When the weekend comes, Ant loves to go surfing. Under the church of the blue open sky, if the wind is west and a medium east swell is running, you will find him parked on the hillside on the west bank of the Kwelera river mouth which is where I was fortunate to find him while the other half of KuGompo’s crazy athletes were crashing bicycles from Kwelera to Kei Mouth.
I asked Ant if I could have a test ride on his new board. Yippee.
Summer waves tend to be a bit smaller and weaker than winter waves, and beach break waves like Kwelera mouth pack less punch than reef waves like Yellows Point. Great for an old man like me who does not like to take a beating too often.
For this sort of situation, you will want to have a board with a bit more width and buoyancy if it is a short board, or go the Dave Ridge route of 9 foot and cruisey. It really is a horses for courses type of thing or having the right clubs in the bag to play the right shots.
The waves were hip to shoulder high and breaking left and right on an outgoing tide on the river mouth, a tad weak but otherwise fairly well formed.
I found the flat rocker curve of Ant’s board a joy to paddle. With 21 inch width and 2.5 inch thickness the board caught small waves easily and was stable on the take-off, offering a good platform to stand on quickly and get going.
Ant has shaped an interesting concave spoon under the nose, hinting towards old school nose riders and a chine in the rail at the nose to help give lift, clearance and release. This board likes to be ridden up front, more so than on the tail or fins.
If I lifted the nose the board did not turn as well as when I was up front, turning on the entire rail.
Surfing with my back foot brought forwards from the tail gave a speed, smoothness and a flow superior to a regular shortboard.
Perhaps it was the nature of the wave (or the rider?) that described the way the board wanted to surf, but Ant did shape the craft, dreaming of Kwelera.
Something of a magic carpet ride, it was a joy under foot. I would like a ride at medium small Nahoon Reef to see how the craft behaves with a bit more power in the waves.
Back out of the water, I had a chance to chat with Ant about his creation and with mutual friend Wayne Botha.
“Ant is the humblest hard working family man I know,” Wayne said. “He is remarkable for his quality of craftsmanship and the skill of his hands. He is progressive, creative, chilled and a lekker friend to hang out with.”
Traditional intelligence is measured by IQ and EQ, but perhaps here in the sculpture and manufacture of a surfboard we are talking of a more visual spatial and bodily kinesthetic intelligence.
This form of intellect bridges abstract imagination with physical reality. Perhaps Antman leans a little in the direction of Leonardo Da Vinci.
I enjoyed riding his board.
Daily Dispatch