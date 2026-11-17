Rest in peace Ben Dekker, a true character of the Eastern Cape and legend of the Wild Coast, much like my old mate, John Costello, who took this photo.

People often confused me for Ben and vice versa. There certainly were similarities: both bearded and about 2m tall.

I am bigger built because I live off meat while Ben largely lived off the sea; we were almost never seen in long pants and walked a lot — especially Ben, who would walk from Port St Johns to Cape Town or Mozambique.

We shared a life-long passion for the Wild Coast and conservation, which we spoke about when we saw one another.

I first heard of Ben when I was studying in Cape Town. He notoriously stood against Sir De Villiers Graaff in the general election with his slogan, 'Stem Lekker, Stem Dekker'. He received enough votes to retain his deposit.

Another story was how he would walk past all the girls on Clifton Beach wearing only a Tarzan-like loin cloth and a hat, and continue into the ice cold waves until only his hat remained above the water.

With no obvious attempt at swimming, he would simply return and walk past everyone without glancing sideways and make his way home.

A few years later, when studying forestry conservation at Saasveld Forestry College near George, I saw his paintings hanging in the corridors. Apparently he paid his way through Saasveld by selling the artworks.

I finally met the legend in Port St Johns in the 1990s at one of the inaugural meetings about the Wild Coast N2 Toll Road.

We sat next to one another and raised serious concerns about the environmental impacts that the road would have, especially in its then planned coastal route (it has since relocated much further inland).

Ben lived in a 'cave' near Lily's Lodge in PSJ. Some of his photos from movies and picture books that he had appeared in hung on the walls of the lodge's pub, aptly named Ben's Bar.

I recall those of Die Wildtemmer and a similar picture book series where he posed as a game warden amid lions and elephants.

In real life, Ben saved lives, too. The famous case of him rescuing a maiden in distress in the rough seas off Second Beach and giving her mouth-to-mouth resuscitation while naked appeared in the Huisgenoot magazine.

He was charged for public indecency by a newly appointed traffic cop but explained to the court that he could obviously not have rescued the young lady while clothed. I believe he was acquitted and the young lass recovered well.

I was in court when Ben pleaded guilty to smashing the window of a vehicle when the driver refused to stop driving on the beach. He also threw the man's keys into the sea.

The community paid Ben's admission of guilt fine for him because they supported his stance.

I shared many a 'Transkei dumpy' with Ben at Lily's, Steve's Pub, and Silaka. As we drank our quarts, the discussions would invariably be about forests and conservation.

Ben was very knowledgeable about the Wild Coast's forests and he truly cared about the environment.

His carbon footprint must have been close to zero, unlike mine and so many other environmentalists.

Rest in peace, Ben. When I get to see you at the Pearly Gates, I'll remind you that you owe me a few beers, because one thing that you never did was buy a round of drinks LOL.