On Friday, the lights will go up at Dan’s Country Lodge on the N2 outside Mthatha, the tables will be set, and a community will gather for a cause greater than a night out — the Gcinabantu Hutchison Ngcukaitobi Foundation gala dinner.

The foundation is set to host its fourth annual fundraising gala dinner on Thursday that will bring together guests for an evening of celebration, reflection and fundraising in support of the organisation’s community initiatives and ongoing work to uplift communities.

Brenda Ngcukaitobi, chair of the board of directors for the foundation, said it had three main fundraising strategies, including the gala dinner where they would table a report detailing the work they have done, and also raise funds to keep the foundation’s programmes running.

Ngcukaitobi said the foundation focused on three pillars: early childhood development (ECD), with Gcinabantu having adopted four ECD centres; an old-age home in Mthatha where they provided two meals a day, five days a week; and a soup kitchen in Stoney Drift in KuGompo City, which provided one meal on Saturdays.

They also had a mobile clinic which reached 11 far-flung villages across the province near towns including Cala, Ngqeleni, Mthatha, Dutywa, Tsolo, KwaBhaca, eMaXesibeni and KuGompo City.

She said the foundation also hosted an annual sports tournament in Luphaphasi, in Cala, in collaboration with the Pitso Mosimane Foundation.

“Our mobile clinic will go there with nurses, doctors and medication and assist the people,” Ngcukaitobi said.

“We have activities throughout the year which we will provide a report on, [as well as] our financial report.

“We have seen the importance of the ECD centres. One of the best things is that parents will ask us not to close in December because their children have somewhere to be and have nutritious food, while they can look for jobs.

“Other co-operatives and departments come to donate, whether its groceries, toys or reading materials. We are starting to see traction."

She said the foundation spent about R1.5m annually on its programmes, working in collaboration with other partners.

The exception was its launch year, when expenditure reached about R2m.

During last year’s gala dinner, the foundation raised more than R568,000.

The remaining funds needed for its programmes were secured through event sponsorships, partnerships with stakeholders and contributions from donors.

“We are winning in ECD centres and it’s very encouraging,” Ngcukaitobi said.

“Our aim is to start assisting from ECD centres all the way to university.

“We will be busy with back-to-school programmes now where we assist the children in high school with university registration fees or laptops.

“We choose the best-performing students so they can go to university.

“We do awareness campaigns on GBV and hand out school shoes and sanitary towels in the villages we go to.

“We also have a hub on WhatsApp for career guidance for grade 11 and 12.

“If we could raise R1.5m, our 2027 would be sorted and we can do our programmes as we want. We welcome all the donations we can get."