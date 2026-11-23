Eastern Cape actress Andrea Dondolo celebrates ‘Inimba’ nomination despite award miss
Sada-born star says national recognition confirms her acting comeback
NNwabisa Mahlambeni
3 min read
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Although she missed out on the best actress in a TV series award at the National Film and Television Awards, Eastern Cape actress Nomasebe Andrea Dondolo says being nominated was an honour and a milestone in itself.
DD201126 Andrea Dondolo Andrea Dondolo was nominated in the Best Actress in a TV Series category at the fourth edition of the National Film and Television Awards. Picture: Supplied
The award went to Gugu Gumede for her role in The Polygamist.
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