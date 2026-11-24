Three acclaimed Eastern Cape performers are preparing to dazzle audiences with mind-reading, visual illusions, and death-defying escapes when World of Wonders arrives at the Guild Theatre.
Produced by mentalist Brendon Peel, the family-friendly production brings homegrown talent back to the local stage for two nights of high-calibre variety entertainment.
Magical mystery tour The Guild Theatre will be transformed into a world of illusions and daring performances when the acclaimed 'World of Wonders' magic spectacular arrives in KuGompo City for two nights on November 25 and 26. In the picture are, from left, Li Lau, Brendon Peel and Olwethu Dyantyi. Picture: Supplied Picture: Supplied
Three Eastern Cape performers will bring mind-reading, visual magic and daring escapes to the Guild Theatre when World of Wonders opens in KuGompo City on November 25 and 26.
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