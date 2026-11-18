After 13 years of waiting, including two delays and several leaks, the first gamers began playing Wednesday the latest instalment of Grand Theft Auto, the most expensive -- and among the most profitable -- video game ever developed.

GTA VI becomes available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles at midnight Thursday in each region where it will be available.

That meant it launched first in New Zealand, with many players around the world changing their console location settings to the far-eastern country to be among the first to enter the new Vice City.

"I've been playing GTA for such a long time that the anticipation for this is crazy," Australian student Riley Fennel told AFP ahead of the launch.

Although Rockstar Games, the studio behind GTA, has not yet released advance unit sales figures, specialist firm Sensor Tower estimates they have already surpassed 15 million.

That would be more than $1.5bn (R25.8bn) in revenue before the game even came out, for a budget estimated at $1bn to $1.5bn (R17.2bn to R25.8bn), which would be unprecedented.

According to the British analytics firm Omdia, sales of GTA VI could reach $3.2bn (R55bn) by the end of the year.

"No other concert or box office release has ever generated that much capital. And so that makes it one of the outliers in entertainment," said Joost van Dreunen, a professor at New York University's Stern School of Business.

"This is the Taylor Swift of video games," the industry specialist said.

Rockstar's parent company, US publisher Take-Two Interactive, has rolled out a massive marketing campaign to establish the title as a mass cultural product that transcends the boundaries of video games.

"The reach of the game is such that it will lead to a downstream effect on engagement on other entertainment services," such as streaming platforms, said James McWhirter at Omdia.

"I'm going to take four days off," said Dmytro Shkambara, a 27-year-old Ukrainian player living in Berlin, who said he had been planning this first game session "for a very long time".

Like him, many fans have already booked time off to immerse themselves in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida.

The human resources platform Remote said it had seen a 32 percent increase in leave requests around the world for November 19.

Touted as bigger, better and more realistic than its predecessors, GTA VI follows the adventures of a Bonnie-and-Clyde-style couple trying to survive in the Miami-inspired, crime-ravaged Vice City.

Since its beginnings, the series has won players over with its increasingly realistic reconstructions of fictionalised cities and the great freedom of action offered in a highly detailed open world.

Gamers entering GTA's worlds can drive cars, fly planes or go skydiving.

GTA VI promises to push its realism even further, with characters looking different depending on what they eat and players having to work at cultivating the relationship between the protagonists.

Ahead of its release, the game picked up eight nominations on Tuesday at the Game Awards, the American ceremony that will honour the best video games of the year on December 10.

Rockstar, which by 2026 will have a dozen studios around the world and more than 4,700 employees, devoted more than eight years to building the latest GTA instalment.

Active production only began after the release of Rockstar's previous game, Red Dead Redemption II, in 2018.

It was a rocky ride to release.

Shaken by a series of leaks in 2022 and the online release of stolen gameplay videos, the studio postponed the launch twice, then suffered a new round of leaks last summer.

The games have also regularly been accused of glorifying violence and illegal behaviour as GTA has carved out a place in pop culture as a symbol of subversion, unafraid to mock the flaws of American society.