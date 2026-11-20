The Taste of Medicine Art Exhibition is set to open at East London's historic Ann Bryant Art Gallery, bringing together visual arts, live music, and spoken-word poetry to spark open conversations about emotional well-being.

Curated by Reetsang “Rezz Hustler” Morake alongside Solomzi Mjayezi, the community-centred event draws directly from Morake's personal struggles with unemployment and depression, seeking to dismantle stigma and offer a safe platform for creative healing.