It’s still liberating to call for people in our city to join together across all our lines of division in one community event.

It happened on Saturday when a bunch of cool guys sent out a clarion poster inviting us all to a “community cycling activation & UNITY RIDE”. I kept the capitals to mirror the emphasis on passionate motivation.

I lived through the '60s, '70s, '80s, and '90s and these words, uttered by a Xhosa man born in eGcuwa who grew up to be a successful entrepreneur in KuGompo City, have an extraordinary resonance.

We are a city and region which has been torn apart for hundreds of years by colonial dispossession, by famine, bigotry and legalised racial hatred.

We have been physically and emotionally wrenched apart by these many complicated events, but all of them driven by a few defining determinants or causes — greed, fear, hatred, violence

This is why the Madiba phenomenon was such a seismic moment for all of us — please never forget his landslide victory in 1994.

We, but for a few bittereinders and prevaricating ninnies, voted for him.

And then we endured 30 years of torrid evisceration of that divine moment of happiness.

Just so many decades of empty hubris, kleptocracy and possibly, saddest of all, we fell into the old rut of racial segregation.

Was it us or the rancid rhetoric, I do not know.

And this is why Siya, Rassie and the Bok experiment has lifted our spirits.

It’s not about Siya or Rassie really, though they are our Eastern Cape guys; it’s all about how world-class we can become when we lay down our burden.

When we let go of that which no longer serves the majority, that is where we find our super power.

I shook Mandela’s hand in 1993, my daughter rode the bus with those world champions through Mdantsane, we all felt the massive love — it literally shook the bus.

But since 1994, it has been sparse pickings in our hoods.

So this is why the story of Siyanda Zindani and his friends Comfort Guga, Thando Qabaka, Ayanda Zamxaka and their cycling movement, the Black Pedal Mafia, strikes the old familiar chord that “David played and it pleased the Lord”.

I was tipped off to this ride, which wended its way through a cross-section of our community, through suburbs and shacklands, and received its warmest welcome from our most famous area, Mdantsane, by the Grandad Arm folk, itself a crossover group but leaning more towards the good whities in our city.

It has stellar black folk who ride with them, including Siyanda, but think of this as a spring tide moving this way and that.

Andrew Langree, the G-Dad’s captain, speaking for the dozen or so of the army who did the Unity Ride, was so enthusiastic that he insisted I speak to Siyanda, the mafia’s ride captain, and let me tell you, the response was so open, generous and fulsome, that we should just let Siyanda tell his own story in his own richly-nuanced voice.

“Black Pedal Mafia (BPM) is a KuGompo City-based cycling club established in 2021.

“We are more than just a cycling club. We are a brotherhood built on loyalty, discipline, friendship, resilience and purpose.

“Cycling brought us together, but the relationships, values and culture we have developed along the way have made us something much bigger than a group of people who simply ride bicycles.

“Our philosophy is captured in our motto — Pedal. Power. Brotherhood.

“We believe in riding together, supporting one another on and off the bicycle, challenging ourselves and celebrating collective achievement rather than individual glory.

“We have developed an identity that places particular emphasis on discipline, accountability, respect, authenticity and excellence.

“We are a growing organisation of 27 members, and our ambition is to contribute meaningfully to the development of cycling in our city.

“We have a core membership and an extended network of cyclists and friends of the club, and have developed relationships with other cycling groups and individuals across East London.

“Saturday's community activation was a good demonstration of this. It brought together cyclists from different backgrounds, clubs and parts of the city.

“Our ambition is not necessarily to have the biggest club but to contribute to building a bigger cycling community.

“Our name certainly gets people's attention. Let me put your mind at ease — there is absolutely no criminal association behind the name!

“The word mafia represents our identity, loyalty, brotherhood, unity and the strong bonds we have developed as a team. We wanted something bold, memorable and unapologetic about who we are.

“But there is a deeper meaning behind our identity, particularly our choice of the black panther as the symbol on our jersey.

“The panther is central to our identity because it represents the characteristics we aspire to embody, both as individuals and as a team.

“In nature, the panther is a powerful and respected animal. It represents power, stealth, strength, courage, focus, endurance, intelligence and the ability to overcome challenging terrain.

“For us, these characteristics translate directly into cycling and life.

“Cycling presents us with mountains to climb, battles to overcome and moments when we are tested both physically and mentally.

"The panther reminds us to remain focused, disciplined and determined, regardless of the terrain or the challenges ahead.

“There is also something about the way a panther moves that resonates with our philosophy. It is silent, strong, calculated, relentless and purposeful.

“That is how we want to approach our cycling.

“Our values are built around six principles.

“Brotherhood — we look out for one another, on and off the bicycle; discipline — we train hard, remain consistent and honour our commitments; loyalty — we ride together and stand together; respect — we respect one another, the road and the cycling community; authenticity — we remain true to who we are and where we come from; and excellence — we continuously push ourselves to improve and represent our club with pride.

“We often say: ‘We are a family. We are a brotherhood. We are Black Pedal Mafia'.

“I couldn't help laughing at your ‘Madiba-esque’ comment! Perhaps you have picked up something about our communication style.

“We do tend to speak quite a bit about unity, brotherhood, bringing people together and building bridges across communities. Maybe there is a little Madiba influence in our messaging after all!

“We admire the values Madiba represented — reconciliation, inclusivity, respect for one another and the ability to bring people together despite their differences.

"We are certainly not comparing ourselves to Madiba, but if our communications carry a little of that spirit, we will happily take the compliment!

“Our philosophy is simple — cycling should unite people, not divide them.

"Whether you arrive wearing Black Pedal Mafia colours, another club's jersey or simply come as an individual cyclist, there should always be room for you.

“Historically, cycling has carried certain perceptions in many of our communities.

“For some, it has been viewed as an expensive sport, something reserved for a particular demographic, or simply a means of transport rather than an activity associated with recreation, competition and personal achievement.

“We believe those perceptions need to change.

“A bicycle should not be defined by the social status of the person riding it, the neighbourhood they come from or the colour of their skin.

“We recognise that historical inequalities and economic barriers have influenced access to sporting opportunities, including cycling. We cannot ignore that history, but neither should we allow it to determine the future.

“Cycling has become a vehicle for personal transformation.

“It promotes physical well-being, mental resilience, discipline, confidence and friendship. It also creates opportunities to discover our own city differently.

“When someone from Mdantsane, Duncan Village, Amalinda, Southernwood or any other part of East London sees cyclists who look like them, come from communities like theirs and participate confidently in organised cycling, it changes the conversation.

“We want young people to see cycling not as something that belongs to somebody else, but as something they can participate in, compete in and eventually excel at.

“You do not need to fit a particular stereotype to be a cyclist. You simply need the desire to ride.