SummaryOpen the quick read
- Amra-Faye Wright has returned to the SA stage to play Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia! following decades of international acclaim.
- Wright spent 23 years portraying Velma Kelly in Chicago across Broadway, the West End, and global tours, including performing the role in Japanese.
- Her path to global stardom was unconventional, starting in working-class KuGompo City and moving through Sun City showgirl routines, ballet teaching, and European productions.
- She credits strict physical discipline, daily ballet barre, and mental resilience for enabling her to maintain eight demanding musical performances per week.
- Alongside her acting career, Wright recently earned an MFA from the New York Academy of Art and is preparing for an upcoming solo exhibition in New York City.
BARBARA HOLLANDS
Amra-Faye Wright’s life reads like a fairytale, but beyond the razzle-dazzle and standing ovations is a story of grit, ambition and sheer tenacity to make it to the top.
As one of KuGompo City’s most successful exports, Wright, 66, has dazzled audiences on Broadway and the West End with her electrifying rendition of Velma Kelly in the musical Chicago for decades and has even performed the role in Japanese.
Wright, who first found her feet on the Guild Theatre stage, is currently performing the lead role of Donna Sheridan in the feel-good, ABBA-inspired Mamma Mia! in Johannesburg’s Teatro at Montecasino after playing to full houses in Cape Town’s Artscape Theatre.
She credits her upbringing in KuGompo City with laying the foundations for her remarkable career.
“I did many dance shows, pantomimes and shows and plays at the Guild through school and after, until I left in 1987.
“The Guild Theatre was always a magical place for me. It felt like I had escaped the real world and entered a place where nothing else mattered.
"Pam Emslie directed many wonderful shows with Clarendon and Selborne and I was smitten by the theatre world.
"I regretted not going to study drama after school, but my life was to take another route entirely.”
This route to international acclaim took her from the dance floors of Sun City and teaching ballet in her hometown to a string of SA musicals, culminating in the coveted lead in Chicago — the role that would become her signature.
Daily Dispatch asked her:
Did you always know that performing was what you wanted to do or was there a particular moment when the penny dropped? And did you ever imagine that a girl growing up in a small coastal city would perform on some of the world’s most prestigious stages?
As smitten as I was by theatre, I came from a working-class family, which was not in a financial position to send me to university. I knew I had to find another way.
I knew the only way to get ahead was to take whatever opportunities presented themselves first. And that was the AFS exchange programme.
I jumped at it and went to the US for a year. When I returned, I was very confused about my future, and the next opportunity that presented itself was a marriage proposal to a farmer. So I did that!
And in between farming, I taught ballet at the Technical College. After the breakdown of my marriage, I went to dance as a showgirl in Sun City.
Honestly, I thought I had made the big time! I was there for six wonderful years.
How did you make the leap from performing at Sun City to commanding stages around the world?
On a visit to New York, I auditioned for a show in Monte Carlo and ended up staying there for two years. When I started singing at the age of 38, other doors started opening.
I worked throughout Europe and the Far East in musical productions for several years and wrote many one-woman shows which I won some prestigious awards for.
Back in SA, I began to do musicals — Grease, A Chorus Line, Nunsense, among others — and on a trip to the UK, I landed in an audition for Chicago, and that’s how I got the coveted role of Velma.
That’s the short version of my trajectory. Along the way, I took a great deal of vocal and acting coaching and it all took a whole lot of sacrifice, dedication and chutzpa.
The journey has by no means ended. I am still exploring new avenues and different roles.
Who were the people who encouraged you and supported your early ambitions?
I was encouraged and mentored by some incredibly wonderful people. Pam Emslie, Janet Buckland, Lynette Alexander, Hazel Muller, and of course my magnificent ballet teacher, Phillie Zaymes.
They might have had high hopes for me, but as I said, it would take me many years and a winding journey to get there. I do believe Pam Emslie would be smiling down at me today.
You spent decades on Broadway playing Velma Kelly in Chicago. What opened the door to this opportunity?
After I had played Velma on the UK tour and in Europe, I came out to SA in 2005 to do it in Cape Town and Johannesburg.
While here, the Broadway producers happened to see me on stage and immediately offered me a contract in London’s West End and then on Broadway.
It was an unbelievable strike for me. And my life changed dramatically.
I went back and forth from the West End to Broadway for five years before settling in the US for good.
I ended up playing Velma Kelly for 23 years! Not entirely consecutively, I did do other shows in between.
But Chicago has been the gift of a lifetime. I also played it all over the world — in Japan five times (once in Japanese), in New Zealand, and here in SA.
What was it like to inhabit the same character over such a long period and what did you love about doing it?
Playing the same role for such a long time afforded me the luxury of growing with the role.
As the years went by, I discovered deeper instincts in the character that made the role richer and more layered.
I loved playing her, and, of course, the cast was constantly changing.
I played Velma with countless Roxies, so many of them were stars and celebrities, and it was my job to respond to their version of the role of Roxie. There was never a dull a moment.
But the most surreal thing that happened was walking out of the theatre one day after a show on Broadway and seeing a five-storey-high billboard of myself plastered all over Times Square.
Performing night after night requires enormous stamina and self-discipline. Can you tell us about that?
It certainly does. In the early days I would go out and party with the best of them, but these days, I take very good care of my instrument, which is my body and my voice.
I need eight hours of sleep and a strict diet of nutritious food and I do a daily ballet barre.
As I have got older, that has become increasingly important.
It’s certainly not the glamorous life most people think. I do eight shows a week, with one day off, and two shows on Saturdays and Sundays.
Rehearsal periods are usually six weeks, and that is an intense period getting the show together and moving into the theatre.
My average day revolves around making sure I am in good shape for the show that evening.
When you stepped out of Velma’s shoes did you feel like you were leaving part of yourself behind? Would you go back to playing her?
Leaving Velma behind after such a long time was quite an adjustment.
She had become so much a part of me, I knew everything about her, how she would react in any given situation. But I quickly moved on to new pastures.
I would not go back to playing her for two reasons: I’ve aged out of it, and I’m keen to explore other avenues, both in theatre and in my art.
After building such an extraordinary international career, what drew you back to SA at this point in your life? And what has it been like being back? Is this a full circle homecoming for you?
It happened quite organically. I had dinner in NYC with Hazel Feldman, the producer of Showtime SA, as I do every time she comes to NY, and she simply offered me the role. I was going to be in SA anyway, and I said: “Why not!”
However, I was not prepared for the wonderful impact this show would have on me. It has been one of the most joyful experiences.
Playing the role of Donna is so vastly different from Velma, and it felt so right. Right time, right place.
It was through Hazel Feldman and Showtime Productions that I got my break to go to Broadway, and to be back home now absolutely feels like a full circle.
What attracted you to the role of Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia and what has it been like to play her?
Honestly, I thought I was being cast in the role of Tanya, which is closer to the type of roles I have always been cast in, but when I was offered Donna, the longer I thought about it the more it began to make sense.
This role is honestly much closer to who I am in real life, so the characterisation has been easy to find.
But it’s not a simple role. Donna hardly leaves the stage and has some really difficult songs one after the other.
I find the songs to be way more complicated than those in Chicago which were classic Broadway belters.
As you say, this role is extremely demanding, vocally and physically. How do you maintain this level of energy every night?
The job demands not only strong physical and vocal technique, but also a strong mind.
Knowing that at every performance there are 2,000 people who spent good money to come and see you is a great motivator.
But I’ve always maintained, this is the job, if you can’t do it, then go do something else.
You cannot give anything less than 100% at every single performance or else you have no right to be on the stage.
Sometimes I do feel ill, or not at my healthiest, or there is something going on in my private life, but I cannot bring that into the theatre.
What did you miss most about SA when you were living abroad? And where in the world do you feel most at home?
NYC is where I live and I love everything about it. I have wonderful friends and colleagues there, and over the years I have developed a definite New York disposition.
But I have come back to SA almost every year, and still call it home.
I have spent a lot of time with young people in South Africa, and I’m hopeful for a bright future for SA.
What does a day off look like for you?
I long to lie on the sofa and watch movies, and not have to talk to anyone, but that seldom happens.
Today is a day off, and the cast got together for a braai. It was a great release after the double shows weekend.
But mostly I catch up on laundry, shopping and so on, and doing interviews like this one!
You are also a fine artist! Please tell us about this aspect of your creative journey.
Art has always been my passion, and I always knew that one day I would come back to it in a big way.
In 2024, I enrolled at the New York Academy of art and this year, in May, I graduated with an MFA.
I’m terribly proud of that achievement and I have since sold many of my works.
I have a studio in Brooklyn, where I work out of, and soon as I get back I will be prepping and painting like crazy for an exhibition in NYC early in the new year. My work can be seen on my website amra-faye.com.
Where in SA do you live when you are not performing? Who do you share your New York home with?
I live with my husband, Heinrich [Kruse], in our apartment in NYC.
We had a home in McGregor, Western Cape, which we recently sold. When we are in SA we rent wherever we are.
Will you be returning to the US when the Mamma Mia run ends or will you settle in SA?
Yes, I return to NYC after Mamma Mia! We have been trying to find a way to spend half the year in SA.
Heinrich works remotely. But we never know where we are going to be.
Most people would find it unsettling, but we can turn on a dime and change our plans in a heartbeat, depending on what comes up and promises to be an adventure.
Do you ever return to your hometown and if so, what do you like to do when you are there?
Visit friends and family, swim in the sea, walk on the Esplanade, get a lime milkshake at Friesland.
After Mamma Mia, what is next?
I have an exhibition to prepare for, so I will be spending long hours in my studio.
After that, I’m not sure. I would love to return to South Africa if there are appropriate roles available to me. There have been some whispers!