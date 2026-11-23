What attracted you to the role of Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia and what has it been like to play her?

Honestly, I thought I was being cast in the role of Tanya, which is closer to the type of roles I have always been cast in, but when I was offered Donna, the longer I thought about it the more it began to make sense.

This role is honestly much closer to who I am in real life, so the characterisation has been easy to find.

But it’s not a simple role. Donna hardly leaves the stage and has some really difficult songs one after the other.

I find the songs to be way more complicated than those in Chicago which were classic Broadway belters.

As you say, this role is extremely demanding, vocally and physically. How do you maintain this level of energy every night?

The job demands not only strong physical and vocal technique, but also a strong mind.

Knowing that at every performance there are 2,000 people who spent good money to come and see you is a great motivator.

But I’ve always maintained, this is the job, if you can’t do it, then go do something else.

You cannot give anything less than 100% at every single performance or else you have no right to be on the stage.

Sometimes I do feel ill, or not at my healthiest, or there is something going on in my private life, but I cannot bring that into the theatre.

What did you miss most about SA when you were living abroad? And where in the world do you feel most at home?

NYC is where I live and I love everything about it. I have wonderful friends and colleagues there, and over the years I have developed a definite New York disposition.

But I have come back to SA almost every year, and still call it home.

I have spent a lot of time with young people in South Africa, and I’m hopeful for a bright future for SA.

What does a day off look like for you?

I long to lie on the sofa and watch movies, and not have to talk to anyone, but that seldom happens.

Today is a day off, and the cast got together for a braai. It was a great release after the double shows weekend.

But mostly I catch up on laundry, shopping and so on, and doing interviews like this one!

You are also a fine artist! Please tell us about this aspect of your creative journey.

Art has always been my passion, and I always knew that one day I would come back to it in a big way.

In 2024, I enrolled at the New York Academy of art and this year, in May, I graduated with an MFA.

I’m terribly proud of that achievement and I have since sold many of my works.

I have a studio in Brooklyn, where I work out of, and soon as I get back I will be prepping and painting like crazy for an exhibition in NYC early in the new year. My work can be seen on my website amra-faye.com.

Where in SA do you live when you are not performing? Who do you share your New York home with?

I live with my husband, Heinrich [Kruse], in our apartment in NYC.

We had a home in McGregor, Western Cape, which we recently sold. When we are in SA we rent wherever we are.

Will you be returning to the US when the Mamma Mia run ends or will you settle in SA?

Yes, I return to NYC after Mamma Mia! We have been trying to find a way to spend half the year in SA.

Heinrich works remotely. But we never know where we are going to be.

Most people would find it unsettling, but we can turn on a dime and change our plans in a heartbeat, depending on what comes up and promises to be an adventure.

Do you ever return to your hometown and if so, what do you like to do when you are there?

Visit friends and family, swim in the sea, walk on the Esplanade, get a lime milkshake at Friesland.

After Mamma Mia, what is next?

I have an exhibition to prepare for, so I will be spending long hours in my studio.