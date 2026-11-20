Forty-six-year-old Thembekile Thulani Gxakwe recently celebrated a milestone when he launched his biography titled Dignity Through Disability: My Ups and Downs with Cerebral Palsy.

The book, about restoring the dignity of persons with disabilities by advocating for inclusivity, understanding and respect, was launched in Ginsberg on Saturday.

Growing up in Ginsberg with a disability was an extremely difficult experience for Gxakwe.

He tells the story of how he was mocked for his condition, which he later on discovered had a name: cerebral palsy.

“Initially, no-one in my family knew I had a disability called cerebral palsy.

“My mother’s pregnancy and my birth were largely kept secret because she was only 15 at the time.

“In those days, none or few families openly celebrated the birth of a child to a schoolgirl.

“My biological mother was taken to Gaga Village in Alice, where she stayed until she gave birth."

Unfortunately, complications arose while she was giving birth.

“The medical team discovered that the umbilical cord was wrapped around my neck and that I was positioned sideways rather than head-down.

“Immediate intervention was needed to save both our lives,” Gxakwe said.

“After my birth, my mother returned home without a clear understanding of what had happened or what support I would need.

“Like many families at the time, my family relied on cultural beliefs such as ukudoda or isidodo, which was often understood as temporary developmental delay.

“It was only much later that my family came to understand that I was living with cerebral palsy.”

Things started to improve when Gxakwe started attending Vukuhambe Special School, a place where he felt he was accepted.

The school catered for his physical and academic needs and exposed him to other pupils who were dealing with their own unique challenges.

His book also includes the people who were in his life to support him and contribute to his upbringing.

“My family taught me the importance of independence. Although they had limited financial resources, they did everything they could to raise me [well].

“Because I understood the challenges they faced, I became involved in small business activities from a young age, selling items within the community and learning not to depend on them for every need.

“That spirit of self-reliance has stayed with me throughout my life,” he said.

Though a friend first encouraged him to write a book in 2015, he only put pen to paper nearly a decade later.

“In 2015, Dr Andile M-Afrika encouraged me to believe that my experiences and knowledge were powerful enough to inspire others living with similar challenges.

“Although the dream started then, it took more than 10 years before I was ready to bring the book into the public eye,” he said.

Gxakwe admits to being an introvert, a trait that he said made it hard for him to share his story publicly.

“[But] I did not want to keep these experiences to myself when they could help others, especially people who are at the beginning of their disability journey and parents raising children with special needs who may not know where to seek support."

The responses he had received from people who said they related to the experiences he shares in his book, had also been deeply encouraging.

“This book is for people with disabilities as well as able-bodied individuals because I believe we all have a role to play in restoring and protecting the dignity of persons with disabilities.”